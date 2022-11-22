Read full article on original website
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett's investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon.
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
Tesla's shares are more attractive after their sharp decline in 2023, according to two Wall Street investment firms.
2 Monster Metaverse Stocks Down 70% and 87% to Buy on the Dip
The metaverse could be a $1.6 trillion opportunity by 2030, according to Bloomberg. Meta Platforms envisions a billion metaverse users in the second half of this decade. Snap's augmented-reality technology is already effectively helping advertisers.
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line.
3 Warren Buffett Quotes You Probably Haven't Heard that Will Inspire You to Buy More Stocks
Buffett believes economic periods like right now are some of the best opportunities to build wealth. It's better to buy at a good price than wait for a great price. The S&P 500 has an undefeated track record, and Buffett doesn't believe that will change anytime soon.
Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead
Cathie Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF recently trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex has a pipeline loaded with potential blockbuster candidates. The stock remains attractively valued based on its growth prospects.
There's a Huge Silver Lining From the FTX Debacle
The size of the crypto exchange and its implosion is now spreading to other crypto companies. Investors have also lost a lot of faith in crypto after seeing so much dubious behavior. But there is some potential good that can come out of this difficult situation.
3 Reasons 2023 Could Be the Start of a New Bull Market
The Federal Reserve is likely to pivot on interest rates next year.
3 Big Changes Could Be Coming for Cannabis Stocks Before 2024
Marijuana stocks haven't had a strong year, but for some, the next few years could be better. Canadian cannabis companies will continue to right-size their output to meet demand. American cannabis companies are at high risk of overshooting demand, even as it rises rapidly.
My Best Monster Growth Stock for 2023 (and Beyond)
The digital advertising market could soar over the coming years. The Trade Desk is the leading independent buy-side platform, and it looks like that's paying off. This year could be one of the best years of market share gains, despite the uneasy macro picture.
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token.
Novocure Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Bull case: Novocure has several major catalysts on the way. Bear case: Investors could have a better entry point with Novocure.
2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now
Digital Realty Trust should benefit from long-term growth in demand for third-party data centers. Medical Properties Trust expects an improved outlook for its tenant hospital operators.
Is Sea Stock a Buy After Promising to Slash Expenses?
Sea's growth slowed this year, and free cash flow turned deeply negative. Management eased back on growth initiatives and tried to get to self-sufficiency as quickly as possible. The narrative might change for the better if it can get to profitability by the end of 2023.
Why Manchester United Stock Was Rocketing Higher Again Today
A British tabloid reported that Apple was interested in buying the soccer club, but those rumors were denied elsewhere. A Saudi official said his government would support a bid from a private Saudi buyer.
Nvidia's Most Important Segment Is Slowing. Should You Sell the Stock?
Microsoft had a critical announcement that saved Nvidia's stock from being sold off even more after earnings. The China technology ban situation is still unclear, but Nvidia is feeling the effects.
Don't Be Misled by Zoom's Adjusted Profit Numbers
Zoom's adjusted profits looked great in the third quarter even as revenue growth slowed. Stock-based compensation expenses exploded, leading GAAP (unadjusted) profits to crash. The company is using share buybacks to offset the dilution.
Will CD Rates Be Higher in 2023?
They could climb even higher than they are now. CDs tend to offer higher interest rates than savings accounts. CD rates have been on the rise lately, and there's reason to believe they'll go up even more in the new year. As the Fed continues to raise interest rates, consumers...
