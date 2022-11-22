Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
At least one person hospitalized after crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento County on Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Officials said the crash involved two vehicles, and at least one person had to...
KCRA.com
Man injured after shooting in Land Park area of Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was hurt Friday afternoon during a shooting in the Land Park area of Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said the man was injured but is expected to survive his injuries and was sent to a hospital. The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street.
Fox40
Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Sacramento International Airport, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle near the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, around 7:46 p.m., firefighters received reports of a person being hit by a vehicle near the airport on Bayou Way. Firefighters said that they […]
Fox40
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland
WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Woodland (Woodland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the area of County Road 32A between Mace Boulevard and County Road 105. According to the authorities, a Ford was driving at a high speed on Interstate 80 towards Mace Boulevard when it veered off the roadway and crashed.
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
KCRA.com
PD: 3 arrested in Elk Grove for trying to steal catalytic converter after being spotted by neighbor
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested after they were spotted by a neighbor trying to steal a catalytic converter, according to Elk Grove police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Police said that the neighbor saw someone under their neighbor’s car with a flashlight and decided...
Pedestrian dead in car crash outside Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses near Sacramento International Airport reported seeing a man with little clothing walk out in front of a Nissan Sedan Thursday night. He was declared dead at the scene on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway. Officers note this area is...
KCRA.com
Woman hit, killed in North Highlands, CHP says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One woman was hit and killed in North Highlands Wednesday night, according to authorities. Find top stories from Wednesday in the video player above. The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. on Watt Avenue just south of Winona Way, the California Highway Patrol said in a...
CHP: Woman dead after walking in front of a vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a female pedestrian died after walking directly in front of a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said that a vehicle was traveling in the third lane northbound on Watt Avenue when a woman crossed the street “outside of any marked crosswalks.” The woman […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning
The CHP reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near I Street in Sacramento. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and cooperated with the CHP. CHP Report:. On the above date at the above time, CHP...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Elk Grove, police say. Suspect arrested for DUI
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 62-year-old man died Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash in Elk Grove, according to police. The crash happened in the area of West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway around 5:18 a.m., Elk Grove police said. Authorities attempted life-saving measures at the...
CBS News
Two people killed in crash near Davis
Two people were killed and another hurt in an overnight crash near Davis. The CHP says a car sped off Interstate 80 near Mace Boulevard and crashed onto County Road 32A. The driver and front passenger died and a third person sustained major injuries. Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrests, fugitive from justice, stolen vehicle possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 7. Irwin Wesley Van Matre, 74, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 6800 block...
"It's uplifting": Stockton restaurant reopens after arsonist burned it down last year
STOCKTON — Reborn from the ashes, a restaurant in Stockton opened its doors Friday after a fire closed them last year.El Forastero Mexican Food, located at 1718 E Hammer Ln., held its grand reopening as customers lined up to welcome them back.CBS13 first reported the fire in August 2021 after the building was nearly destroyed by an arsonist.Stockton police previously said the fire was set by a homeless man who wanted a soda but did not want to pay for it. Investigators said, before leaving, the man used a lighter to set the building on fire.No one was injured, but...
Comments / 0