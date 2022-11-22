ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

KCRA.com

Man injured after shooting in Land Park area of Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was hurt Friday afternoon during a shooting in the Land Park area of Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said the man was injured but is expected to survive his injuries and was sent to a hospital. The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
AUBURN, CA
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
WOODLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Woman hit, killed in North Highlands, CHP says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One woman was hit and killed in North Highlands Wednesday night, according to authorities. Find top stories from Wednesday in the video player above. The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. on Watt Avenue just south of Winona Way, the California Highway Patrol said in a...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
FOX40

CHP: Woman dead after walking in front of a vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a female pedestrian died after walking directly in front of a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said that a vehicle was traveling in the third lane northbound on Watt Avenue when a woman crossed the street “outside of any marked crosswalks.” The woman […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Pedestrian killed on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning

The CHP reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near I Street in Sacramento. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and cooperated with the CHP. CHP Report:. On the above date at the above time, CHP...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Two people killed in crash near Davis

Two people were killed and another hurt in an overnight crash near Davis. The CHP says a car sped off Interstate 80 near Mace Boulevard and crashed onto County Road 32A. The driver and front passenger died and a third person sustained major injuries. Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
DAVIS, CA
kymkemp.com

Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday

Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"It's uplifting": Stockton restaurant reopens after arsonist burned it down last year

STOCKTON — Reborn from the ashes, a restaurant in Stockton opened its doors Friday after a fire closed them last year.El Forastero Mexican Food, located at 1718 E Hammer Ln., held its grand reopening as customers lined up to welcome them back.CBS13 first reported the fire in August 2021 after the building was nearly destroyed by an arsonist.Stockton police previously said the fire was set by a homeless man who wanted a soda but did not want to pay for it. Investigators said, before leaving, the man used a lighter to set the building on fire.No one was injured, but...
STOCKTON, CA

