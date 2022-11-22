Read full article on original website
Bills’ Josh Allen does something no other QB has done in NFL history on Thanksgiving
DETROIT -- Josh Allen and winning seem to go together like mashed potatoes and gravy on Thanksgiving Day. On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills’ franchise QB started in the third Thanksgiving Day game of his young career. Like his previous two starts, Allen came out on the winning side of things. In doing so, Allen made NFL history.
Bills’ Josh Allen plays hero late in Thanksgiving thriller vs. Lions (Report card)
DETROIT -- The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions kicked off the first of three games on Thanksgiving. Buffalo and Detroit went toe-to-toe in the first half with the Bills kicking a field goal to head into halftime up 17-14. The second half was more of the same with a similar outcome.
Bills vs. Lions preview: Is Buffalo offense primed for explosive day? Our writers make their picks
DETROIT — By the time the Buffalo Bills leave Ford Field on Thursday, it’s going to feel like their second home. The Bills (7-3) play their second game in five days in Detroit when they battle the Lions (4-6) Thursday to kick off the NFL’s Thanksgiving trio of games. Buffalo relocated its home game from Orchard Park, N.Y. to Detroit last Sunday because of a snowstorm that dropped more than six feet of snow on Highmark Stadium.
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
Why did Bills’ Tre’Davious White return for only 2 series on Thanksgiving vs. Lions?
DETROIT — Stefon Diggs took a moment before the Buffalo Bills played against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day to find Tre’Davious White to give him a pep talk. Diggs said earlier in the week that he’s noticed White regaining his swagger in recent weeks on the practice field. Before White made his NFL return 364 days after tearing his ACL against the New Orleans Saints in last year’s Thanksgiving Day night game, Diggs wanted to remind him who he is.
Bills do something in five days that Lions haven’t been able to do since 2016
DETROIT -- Ford Field has been the Buffalo Bills’ home away from home two times in the past five days. Last week, Buffalo’s home matchup against the Cleveland Browns was moved to Ford Field after six feet of snow piled up in Orchard Park. Buffalo won the game 31-23 after a late game surge from the Browns that made the game closer than it appeared.
Bills rule out Von Miller vs. Lions after knee injury in 2nd quarter of Thanksgiving Day game
DETROIT — The Buffalo Bills ruled out linebacker Von Miller late in the second quarter of their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. Miller appeared to suffer the injury during a pass rush when it looked like a player had been pushed into his leg. He was down on the field for a few moments and then walked off on his own power. He was taken into the medical tent and spent several minutes being evaluated before returning to the Bills’ bench.
Stefon Diggs gives a little Bills fan something extra to be thankful for before Lions game (Video)
DETROIT — Stefon Diggs always finds a way to put smiles on Buffalo Bills fans’ faces in pre-game warm-ups before every game. The All-Pro wide receiver usually makes a circle around the perimeter of the field to play catch with fans in the stands. On Thursday, Diggs gave a young Bills fan a Thanksgiving memory of a lifetime by bringing him onto the field to have a quick catch.
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions: Live game updates from NFL Week 12
The Buffalo Bills play in Detroit for the second time in five days today, facing the Lions at Ford Field in one of the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day games. The game will be broadcast at 12:30 p.m. on local CBS networks, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Paramount+ and other live TV services.
