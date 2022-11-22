Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Related
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Idaho murders: What we know about victim Kaylee Goncalves' reported 'stalker'
One of the students brutally murdered at the University of Idaho on Nov. 13 told other people that she may have had a stalker before she was killed, police said.
Powerball winner pitfalls: After you hit the jackpot, 'Don't do this,' says Philadelphia lawyer
The Powerball jackpot is at $1.9 billion — and Philadelphia attorney Andrew Santana, who is with Fox Rothschild LLC, reveals what not to do after winning the lottery.
Here’s how to avoid the hectic Thanksgiving travel rush
How many Americans will be traveling over Thanksgiving weekend? How to avoid the hectic Thanksgiving travel rush?
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
Bay News 9
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. What You Need To Know. The holiday travel rush is...
18 people found stranded at sea after 5 days without food or water, Coast Guard says
The passengers included a 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl, officials said.
Migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard now settling in on Cape Cod
When 50 South American migrants arrived at the airport on Martha’s Vineyard Sept. 14, it made national news. No one there knew they were coming and the migrants didn’t know where they had landed. Everyone quickly learned that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had paid to recruit and...
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'
Patricia Heaton gave her perspective on Tuesday's election results this week to Christians who were "disappointed" by Republicans' performance in the midterms.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider opposes Ohio legislation to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors
Amy Schneider, a "Jeopardy!" champion, is planning on attending the hearing for an Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors at the Ohio Statehouse.
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Montana shamed as residents vote ‘No’ on measure to protect babies after they’re born: ‘Unimaginable’
On Thursday, conservative Twitter users ripped into Montana residents for voting "No" on a referendum to protect babies born alive after botched abortions.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Family of Melissa Highsmith, Texas toddler kidnapped over 50 years ago, 'getting closer' to answers
The family of missing Melissa Highsmith, who went missing from Texas as a toddler in 1971, says they are 'getting closer' to answers in the case after a potential sighting.
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
Voters polarized over viral video of AOC dancing as protesters erupt
Real-time reactions from voters saw Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez receive polarized reviews from Democrats, Republicans and independents over a viral video.
Fox News
873K+
Followers
5K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0