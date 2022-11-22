Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Idaho investigators rule out connection between college murders and other unsolved stabbings
Detectives looking into a quadruple homicide of a group of University of Idaho students have ruled out a connection between the attack and two other similar stabbings.
South Carolina boy, 14, dead in hotel for one week before police notified
A 14-year-old South Carolina boy was found dead in a hotel room about a week after his estimated time of death. His 'incoherent' mother was found in the same room.
Alex Murdaugh's shirt worn on night of wife's, son's murders was 'destroyed' by state, defense says
Alex Murdaugh's lawyers are arguing that South Carolina prosecutors used "bad faith" evidence from Murdaugh's t-shirt he wore the day his son and wife were killed.
Bodycam video shows Oklahoma governor's son admitting to drinking with gun case in vehicle
Logan County (Oklahoma) Sheriff Damon Devereaux has stood by how officers in the county handled an incident involving Gov. Kevin Stitt's son, Drew Stitt, involving a gun case.
'Life sentence': Mother of Florida lawyer killed in murder-for-hire plot details family's fight for justice
Daniel "Danny" Markel, a prominent Florida State University law professor, was on the heels of a contentious divorce when he was gunned down in his car on July 18, 2014.
Former California high school football coach sentenced to 9 years for placing camera in girls' locker room
David Riden, a former assistant football coach at Los Osos High School, was sentenced to nine years in prison for secretly photographing minors in a locker room.
Idaho police may be probing whether killer hid in the woods before college coed massacre
Idaho police and FBI agents appeared to be investigating whether the University of Idaho killer may have hidden in trees behind the house lying in wait for his victims.
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
Florida family dispute over eviction leads to double murder suicide
Police in Florida say that a family dispute over an eviction led to three dead individuals in a crime that is believed to be a double murder followed by a suicide.
New York man smuggling 4 illegal immigrants leads Texas officers on high-speed chase, flees on foot
A New York man attempted to smuggle four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio before leading a Texas DPS trooper in a high-speed chase.
Type of knife used in Idaho college murders will be key clue for police, says former FBI special agent
Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam said the KaBar knife that was used to kill all four students could help point investigators in the right direction.
Texas teacher bragging about 'indoctrinating the youth' interviews middle school kids on non-binary identity
A Texas teacher – who goes by 'Mx.' – bragged about 'indoctrinating the youth' on TikTok and interrogated students on a non-binary identity
California men arrested, charged with having 32,000 fentanyl pills worth $1 million
Two men were arrested in Queens, New York, after police said they were in possession of about 32,000 fentanyl pills worth $1 million.
MSNBC
Investigators say 'physical struggle' happened before Idaho killings, fear grows in community
NBC's Gadi Schwartz reports on day six since the fatal stabbings of four Idaho college students, where investigators have learned that a physical struggle took place before the murders. While officials continue to collect evidence, members of the community are leaving town while the suspect remains at large.Nov. 19, 2022.
Idaho murders: Fox News’ Ted Williams pushes back against ‘peeping Tom’ theory: 'More personal'
Former D.C. detective and Fox News contributor Ted Williams pushes back against the possibility that a 'peeping Tom' may be the suspect in the Idaho murders of four students.
Wisconsin drug bust has ties to Mexican cartels: police
Three people arrested in Wisconsin this week on drug charges allegedly tied to Mexican drug cartels, which have several outlets controlling various routes.
Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin remembered as 'one of the most incredible people you will ever know'
Friends and family of University of Idaho homicide victim Ethan Chapin on Friday remembered the 20-year-old student and athlete as someone who 'loved life.'
Massachusetts man faces federal weapons charge, found with 8 ghost guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, DOJ says
A Massachusetts man faces a weapons charge after he was found with ghost guns and firearm components, federal prosecutors said.
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
Fox News
873K+
Followers
5K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1