ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday sale today to save up to 50% on select handbags

By Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGLEv_0jK3vAlp00
Kate Spade Early Black Friday Sale: Save up to 50% on select handbags and leather goods. Kate Spade/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday is looming on the horizon, and Kate Spade is kicking off the biggest shopping season of the year a little early. With its Black Friday preview sale, shoppers can save up to 50% on select handbags and leather goods. Like any great deal, it won't last long, and in fact, ends tonight, November 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday Sale

Consider this early sale an aperitif for the deals to come. The All Day Large Zip-top Tote is on sale for $197, is available in five colors and is large enough to fit everyday items and even laptops and smart devices. It's not just purses and handbags getting big discounts, either. The Morgan Metallic Gusseted Wristlet is $58, down from its usual price of $98.

We've compiled the 10 standouts from Kate Spade's Black Friday Preview Sale. Don't forget to apply BFPREVIEW at checkout.

Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the 120+ best deals for you to shop

Reader favorite deal: Jump into virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 bundle—now $120 off for Black Friday The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNw7Q_0jK3vAlp00
Kate Spade Early Black Friday Sale: Get deals on handbags and leather accessories ahead of the shopping holiday. Kate Spade/Reviewed

Kate Spade's best Black Friday Preview deals

Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday Sale

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday sale today to save up to 50% on select handbags

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
Us Weekly

The 17 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. T-minus two weeks until our favorite holiday! And no, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. We mean Black Friday, the biggest savings event of the year. This is the Super Bowl of shopping, and we’re already warming up. Right […]
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

689K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy