Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
One Tank Trips: Sinkers Lounge in downtown Kansas City
Sinkers Lounge brings nine holes of traditional mini golf and nine holes of tabletop golf to downtown Kansas City. You can play, eat and drink!
flatlandkc.org
The (R)evolution of the ‘Soft Black Girl’
Cia Michelle stood resolute on stage, boldly declaring “here lies the body of a strong Black girl” next to an empty casket. The audience watching the unorthodox musical responded as instructed, with a resounding “may she rest in peace.”. When Michelle performed this musical take on a...
Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide)
Editor’s note: This feature is the third in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. When she was 14, Kyana Bowers unwrapped a Christmas gift that ignited a lifetime love. The Kyana Laine The post Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried
John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Happy Thanksgiving weather thoughts!
A storm system is developing southwest of Kansas City on this Thanksgiving morning. As the turkey goes into the oven and it starts smelling really good here is a Thanksgiving Day weather poem:. "Thanksgiving forecast: Turkeys thaw in morning, warm in oven by afternoon. Kitchen turns hot and humid. If...
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
martincitytelegraph.com
Two south KC friends make it possible for military families to enjoy a “Grandma-style” thanksgiving dinner
Some military families will get a Grandma’s style Thanksgiving dinner thanks to a couple of area men. It started when Mike Lane, who operates the non-profit Auto Donation Center in Grandview, saw a TV news story about Army families struggling this year to afford the traditional holiday meal because of inflation.
Things to do in Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there's always something going on in the Kansas City area.
20 years brings memories, modern challenges at Fort Osage Farm in Independence
Fort Osage Farm has been running for 20 years under Bob and Kim Luke and they admit when they first took over, it was a new adventure.
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 Bucks
Photo byImage by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Even though the cost of living in Kansas City is a little lower than the national average, going out to eat can still be pricey.
kcur.org
Here's where Kansas Citians can donate — and receive — food and gifts this holiday season
Holidays still feel different this year. For starters, things cost more than they have in decades, and business downsizing and layoffs mean that more people are facing financial difficulties. We're also still in a global pandemic, and many have health concerns as they gather with family and friends. Nonprofits are...
visitoverlandpark.com
The Best Bloody Marys and Mimosas in OP
If you’re visiting Overland Park, you don’t want to miss out on experience our brunch offerings! In fact, Overland Park has some of the best brunch spots in the region. And naturally, when there’s brunch, there are bloody marys and mimosas. Whether your boozy brunch style includes...
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s
Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been saved
A portion of the Netherland at street level, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. What is now known as The Netherland was constructed in 1927. It's a hotel located at 3835 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architect was Robert F. Gornall and the architectural design is Spanish Revival with added Moorish and Baroque elements.
bluevalleypost.com
Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts
Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
kcur.org
A Kansas City native conquered the country's longest trails and earned hiking's 'Triple Crown'
It wasn’t until Leawood, Kansas, native Charlie Janssen was completely alone in a remote stretch of northern California, along the Pacific Crest Trail, that he began to feel sick. “Being a public education teacher, I somehow managed to stay COVID-free for two years.” Jassen said. “But somehow, in the...
Comments / 0