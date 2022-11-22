ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flatlandkc.org

The (R)evolution of the ‘Soft Black Girl’

Cia Michelle stood resolute on stage, boldly declaring “here lies the body of a strong Black girl” next to an empty casket. The audience watching the unorthodox musical responded as instructed, with a resounding “may she rest in peace.”. When Michelle performed this musical take on a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the third in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. When she was 14, Kyana Bowers unwrapped a Christmas gift that ignited a lifetime love. The Kyana Laine The post Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Happy Thanksgiving weather thoughts!

A storm system is developing southwest of Kansas City on this Thanksgiving morning. As the turkey goes into the oven and it starts smelling really good here is a Thanksgiving Day weather poem:. "Thanksgiving forecast: Turkeys thaw in morning, warm in oven by afternoon. Kitchen turns hot and humid. If...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
visitoverlandpark.com

The Best Bloody Marys and Mimosas in OP

If you’re visiting Overland Park, you don’t want to miss out on experience our brunch offerings! In fact, Overland Park has some of the best brunch spots in the region. And naturally, when there’s brunch, there are bloody marys and mimosas. Whether your boozy brunch style includes...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800s

Switzer School Buildings, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byBartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/. The Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City have various architectural designs (Italian Renaissance Revival, Neo-Classical, Art Deco, and Constructivist). In 2009, they were vacant. The architects were well-known Charles A. Smith as well as Curtis & Cowling, and Nate W. Downes. In December 2009, the school buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been saved

A portion of the Netherland at street level, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. What is now known as The Netherland was constructed in 1927. It's a hotel located at 3835 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architect was Robert F. Gornall and the architectural design is Spanish Revival with added Moorish and Baroque elements.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts

Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy