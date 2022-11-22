ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Air Force Marathon to open early registration, discounts

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhpIK_0jK3spPd00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Air Force Marathon is opening for registration earlier than it ever has before.

“We are very excited to launch the 2023 Air Force Marathon events,” Rachael Ferguson, marathon director. “We have heard what runners had to say and look forward to bringing an excellent experience for each of them next year.”

Runners can register for the 2023 Air Force marathon as early as 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Participants who register during the first week will also receive a discount.

Active duty, reservists, veterans, Guard members, military retirees and ROTC cadets can receive an additional discount of up to $10 off their registration, the release states.

Participants can run or walk in a marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k, or a three-person marathon relay race as well as multiple virtual races and the Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series, the release said. There is also a Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run for children who want to join.

For a list of events and prices, or to register for the marathon, click here.

WDTN

WDTN

