Auburn, AL

Lane Kiffin reportedly tells Ole Miss players future coaching plans

Lane Kiffin has been the biggest focus and topic of Auburn’s coaching search in the month of November. The Ole Miss head coach has been the Tigers No. 1 target of their coaching vacancy; however, it appears that Auburn will miss on Kiffin. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Kiffin...
Alabama vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview

For fans of Alabama and Auburn, the game of the year is almost here. The Iron Bowl is a 24/7/365 rivalry, and bragging rights for the next year are on the line Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) when the Crimson Tide and Tigers meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Auburn professor awarded damages for university punishment over published comments about football program

An Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor, Michael Stern, was unjustly targeted after making comments about the concentration of athletes in one of the university’s administration programs, per AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith. Stern was awarded $645,837 in damages after the two-week trial that found the former dean unduly punished him.
Auburn, AL

