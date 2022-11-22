ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg ‘tiny homes’ for veterans project receives state funding

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is releasing $1.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding for a project building “tiny homes” for veterans in Harrisburg, the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA) shared on Tuesday.

VOPA is working to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for veterans experiencing homelessness.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude at this latest round of support. What a heartwarming holiday gift for veterans! We thank our elected officials and donors, large and small, who have moved us closer to serving those who have served us so proudly. While we are closer to our $4 million goal, we still welcome the community’s support in order to break ground this spring. We just want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone again because our hearts are full, and our gratitude to our donors and our veterans runs deep,” Tom Zimmerman, co-founder of VOPA, said in a statement.

According to Pennsylvania Office of the Budget documents , the funds will help prepare the site for vertical building including excavating and developing infrastructure and landscaping.

PREVIOUS: Veteran Outreach of Pennsylvania aiming to provide “tiny” homes for area homeless veterans

The tiny homes village and community center will be constructed on a 5-acre plot of land along the Susquehanna River south of the PennDOT building in Harrisburg, VOPA said, and the site has been cleared for construction.

The organization says an estimated 30 veterans are unhoused in the Harrisburg area on any given night, according to the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness.

abc27 News

abc27 News

