LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Lincoln Police were called to several car thefts involving vehicles left unlocked and running. According to police, the first car theft report came in at 4:29 p.m. at ACE Hardware just south of 27th and Randolph Streets. The 31-year-old driver of a 2012 Accura said someone had taken the car, crashed it into an unoccupied 1997 Ford pickup before running away. After investigating, LPD said the vehicle the suspect arrived in, a 2007 VW Jetta, had been stolen around 9:46 a.m. earlier in the day after it was left unlocked and running.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO