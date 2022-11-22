Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
1011now.com
Three separate vehicles stolen in Lincoln within minutes of each other
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Lincoln Police were called to several car thefts involving vehicles left unlocked and running. According to police, the first car theft report came in at 4:29 p.m. at ACE Hardware just south of 27th and Randolph Streets. The 31-year-old driver of a 2012 Accura said someone had taken the car, crashed it into an unoccupied 1997 Ford pickup before running away. After investigating, LPD said the vehicle the suspect arrived in, a 2007 VW Jetta, had been stolen around 9:46 a.m. earlier in the day after it was left unlocked and running.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating crash near 9th Street and Rosa Parks Way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are on the scene of a crash under the Rosa Parks Way bridge. The call came in as a medical emergency Wednesday at 1:07 p.m. Drivers should avoid Rosa Parks Way between South Folsom St. and S. 9th St. Stay with 1011now.com for updates...
1011now.com
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
1011now.com
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
1011now.com
Person hit after helping driver involved in hit and run crash
Lincoln Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the Rosa Parks Way bridge and died. The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats. Learn more from the Nebraska Safety Council here: https://tinyurl.com/healthy-holiday-eating.
1011now.com
Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
1011now.com
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building
Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers Find recipes at Stirlist.com. You can send us your Good News Friday photos through our website or our 1011 NOW app. Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who...
1011now.com
Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. You can...
1011now.com
Hundreds of Nebraskans shop Black Friday deals in south Lincoln
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers Find recipes at...
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats. Learn more from the Nebraska Safety Council here: https://tinyurl.com/healthy-holiday-eating.
1011now.com
People's City Mission Thanksgiving meal
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers. Updated: 10 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using...
1011now.com
AAA expecting heavier traffic in Nebraska during Thanksgiving holiday weekend
The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats. Learn more from the Nebraska Safety Council here: https://tinyurl.com/healthy-holiday-eating.
1011now.com
MercyMe coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Grammy-nominated band MercyMe released their “Always Only Jesus Tour” lineup on Friday, which includes a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. on...
1011now.com
Seasonally Warm & Sunny Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Another day of pleasant and seasonally warm temperatures will take over the 1011 region today. The mostly sunny day with a light breeze will make for a great day to put up some outdoor holiday lights or decorations!. While our Friday will start off a little on...
1011now.com
Huskers visit Madonna
Lincoln Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the Rosa Parks Way bridge and died. Holiday healthy eating habits with the Nebraska Safety Council. Updated: 12 hours ago. The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together...
1011now.com
New state assessment data shows room for improvement in LPS, across state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Facing a long, grueling pandemic, educators and administrators across the state knew the past two years would be bumpy. “There’s going to be years of impacts that we’re going to have to unpack and unfold,” Matthew Blomstedt, the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner, said during a press conference today. “And especially around the education of our students and knowing that there’s challenges that we’re facing when we were moving to safe environments or what we thought would be a safe environment in the midst of the pandemic. But moving and disrupting the education of our students.”
1011now.com
Huskers visit pediatric patients at Madonna Hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early Wednesday morning, members of the Husker Football Team took time to visit with pediatric patients at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. The Husker squad at Madonna consisted of most of the tight end squad, from senior Travis Vokolek, to several red-shirt freshmen. They visited the pediatric department to visit, play catch, and be kids again with the pediatric patients.
1011now.com
Nebraska senior Caleb Tannor set to tie Husker record
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fifth-year senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor is poised to play in his 56th career game on Friday against Iowa, tying a Nebraska record. Tannor arrived in Nebraska in 2018 as part of former head coach Scott Frost’s inaugural recruiting class. He’s played in every game since.
Comments / 0