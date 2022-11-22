ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation

Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin

From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC’s highest category for flu spread. Busy day for holiday travel. Travel levels are...
SUMMERTOWN, TN
wnky.com

2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters

(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
LA VERGNE, TN
wvlt.tv

Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit, suspect in custody

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot while running after a suspect at the end of a high-speed chase that went through multiple counties on Tuesday night. The chase began when 22-year-old Billy Randel Bennett, of Gordonsville, Tennessee, was involved in a...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made

(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy