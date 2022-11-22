Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once given gift sentence by judge
In 2018, Williamson County drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin. Instead of sending him to jail, the judge gave Jordan Alexander a gift — nine years probation through drug court.
WSMV
Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
fox17.com
Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
Safe Surrender event gives individuals with warrants ‘peace of mind’ for the holidays
A Nashville church will transform into a courtroom and offices as individuals who have outstanding warrants against them in Davidson County will be allowed to safely surrender to law enforcement.
Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin
From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Man charged with assaulting officers in East Nashville
The incident happened on Main Street near South Fifth Street around 7 p.m.
WKRN
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee is one of four states in the CDC’s highest category for flu spread. Busy day for holiday travel. Travel levels are...
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
wnky.com
2 wanted on felony warrants arrested in Allen County
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Two individuals who were wanted in Tennessee have been arrested in Allen County. On Monday, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 red Saturn. Authorities identified the driver as Tosha L. Wooten, 41, of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Authorities say Wooten and...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County man files appeal in aggravated assault conviction after reportedly shooting neighbor in leg
A man convicted in a Rutherford County jury trial on a charge of aggravated assault has filed for an appeal in his sentencing – after the trial court denied a judicial diversion. Larry Dale Pitts suggested the trial court abused its discretion in denying judicial diversion, denying full probation,...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters
(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
17-year-old wanted in connection with Watkins Park deadly shooting
Metro police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
wbtw.com
Tennessee high-speed chase ends in rollover crash; drugs, guns found in wrecked vehicle
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville men were hospitalized after a high-speed chase and radical rollover crash on Interstate 840. And when the smoke cleared, Williamson County deputies recovered lots of drugs and guns. The chase began early Sunday morning in Cool Springs off I-65 South, which is...
Tennessee deputy hailed as hero for pulling driver from burning vehicle
A Williamson County deputy is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car.
Suspect sought for pepper spraying, assaulting men at car wash
Metro police are searching for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed and assaulted victims in a car wash bay Sunday, Nov. 13 on Gallatin Pike.
wvlt.tv
Wilson County deputy shot during pursuit, suspect in custody
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot while running after a suspect at the end of a high-speed chase that went through multiple counties on Tuesday night. The chase began when 22-year-old Billy Randel Bennett, of Gordonsville, Tennessee, was involved in a...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
wgnsradio.com
Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made
(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
