FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Officials appear to miss blatant targeting call in Florida-Florida State game
The SEC officiating crew missed what appeared to be a blatant targeting call in the Florida vs. Florida State rivalry game Friday night. The play in question happened in the first quarter. Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall took the pitch from quarterback Anthony Richardson, and FSU defensive back Renardo Green hit Pearsall in a helmet-to-helmet shot when making the tackle.
What Billy Napier said after Florida lost to Florida State
Billy Napier’s first year coaching the Florida Gators came to a conclusion after the 45-38 loss to Florida State Friday night. Napier’s squad finished 6-6 on the season, including 3-5 in SEC play. Following the loss, Napier spoke to the media, and below is his press conference transcription.
Officials miss blatant facemask penalty in final play of Florida-Florida State
The Florida Gators lost to the Florida State Seminoles 45-38 Friday night in a thrilling shootout in Tallahassee. Florida led 24-21 at halftime; however, FSU scored 17-unanswered points in the third quarter to grab the lead and the momentum. However, Florida rallied in the 4th quarter, outscoring FSU 14-7 to get back into the game.
Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida
Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
Florida releases its hype video in advance of Friday's game against FSU
With its rivalry week game against Florida State coming up in less than 24 hours, the Florida Gators pulled out a big gun to narrate their Game 12 hype video…Tim Tebow. The voice of the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is heard over several highlights of Florida-FSU games from the past including Dameon Pierce’s run against the Seminoles last year without a helmet.
