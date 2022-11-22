LynFit Nutrition: Post-Thanksgiving Detox-Tricks That Lower Blood Sugar, Cholesterol and Jump Start Weight Loss

Read full article on original website

Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
fox61.com
How to make vegan Shepherd's Pie from Thanksgiving leftovers | Meal House
HARTFORD, Conn. — Jazz up your average leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner by making Shepherd's Pie, and complement it with some vegan cornbread. Soulfully Vegan shares how to make them. Day After Shepherd's Pie:. Leftover vegan meatballs. Leftover roasted carrots. Leftover creamed corn. Peas. Leftover mashed potatoes. Place into a...
'You can’t help but feel good' | Giving season in full effect across Connecticut
AVON, Connecticut — Black Friday marked the unofficial kick-off of the giving season for cities and towns across Connecticut. From donation boxes popping up at libraries, senior centers, and town halls in East Hartford to collections at firehouses in Southington. Municipalities across the state are taking up collections for families in need.
New Peruvian Restaurant In New Haven Draws Praise For 'Delicious' Food, Friendly Service
A new Connecticut restaurant that offers contemporary Peruvian cuisine has drawn praise from some of its first reviewers. Chacra Pisco Bar, located in New Haven, at 152 Temple St., held its grand opening in late September. The eatery offers appetizers such as Peruvian Street Corn and Yuca Frita, along with...
WTNH.com
Supercharged Indoor Karting and Axe Throwing-Something Fun for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The weather is cooling down, but that doesn’t mean the fun activities have to! Supercharged Indoor Karting and Axe Throwing in Montville has everything you need to get that adrenaline pumping. General Manager Zachary Davis joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the...
Last-minute shoppers stock up for Thanksgiving dinner
NORWALK, Conn. - Thanksgiving shoppers are out gobbling up supplies on the day before the holiday. Stew Leonard's tells CBS2 this will be its busiest Thanksgiving season ever at its stores in New Jersey, Long Island, Westchester and Connecticut. CBS2's Tony Aiello checked in with shoppers to see what's on their last-minute list. There was a crush of carts, a plethora of pies, and can we talk turkey? Stew Leonard's will sell more than 2,000 per store in the run-up to Thanksgiving. "We feel like since the pandemic and everything, families are coming back together, bigger gatherings, and we're seeing that here with over 4,000...
Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening. “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
Hamden bar feeds veterans for Thanksgiving
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Boddie prepared so much food this Thanksgiving, that he needed to cook at home because his kitchen at Tavern By The Hall is too small. “We’ve got five turkeys, we have two hams, sides, macaroni and cheese, corn, dirty rice,” said Boddie, who owns the bar in Hamden. And the […]
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Shoppers Search for Savings on Black Friday
The morning rain didn’t keep people from cashing in on good deals this Black Friday. But there’s no question that because most stores' sales now last longer than just day, it’s not the crazy shopping chaos like we used to see. “Black Friday is a season. Retailers...
Pet of the Week: Lilo!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous guy named Lilo! Lilo is a sleek, racy, lean, and muscular 3-year-old hound mix. He’s also equipped with acute sniffing powers, and an innate desire to be part of the pack. Whether that pack is human or canine, he doesn’t care either way! Lilo […]
Connecticut Winter Sun Glare Safety Tip Video Posted by Town of Orange Police
A lot of mornings, I make a trek from Carmel to Yorktown Heights before I make the journey to Brookfield/Danbury. I call it the "tri-fecta" of Highway Hell, first the Taconic, then 684, and then 84, it is quite a gauntlet and this time of year, there are a couple of intersections that are tough to navigate with the blinding sun in the early morning.
News 12
Black Friday not as busy as years past at Westfield Trumbull mall
Black Friday used to be a day where people flocked to stores for early holiday shopping deals, but "not a creature was stirring" at some Black Friday sales in Connecticut. Some customers News 12 spoke with say they think they know why most people stayed home this year. They say more sales begin before Black Friday - and most are online.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 p.m. for the community to enjoy during the holiday season. With one click, houses turn...
LEAP holds ‘thankful dinner’ for New Haven children
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An early thanksgiving celebration in New Haven Tuesday where the non-profit Leadership, Education & Athletics in Partnership (LEAP) hosted kids in the program for their ‘thankful dinner.’ Children gave a short speech about what they were grateful for, before enjoying a thanksgiving meal where most of the food was donated […]
WTNH.com
Money Wisdom: How Do I Protect My Retirement from Inflation?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes. “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is. Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner. A lot of people right now...
iheart.com
Adopt a Rescue Dog at Enfield PetSmart
Dog Star Rescue will have so many rescue dogs available for adoption at this large adoption event at PetSmart in Enfield CT. Please come on time and meet all of their amazing dogs!. View all adoptable dogs here!. Before you arrive, submit this adoption application so they can begin the...
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
milfordmirror.com
Where to see holiday tree lightings in CT for the 2022 season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Towns and cities across the Nutmeg state are gathering their communities to celebrate the holiday season with the traditional lighting of a holiday tree. Some tree lighting celebrations can include free cookies, cocoa and visits from Santa. Here is...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Stamford, CT
There are plenty of things to do in a dynamic and vibrant city like Stamford. Perched in Fairfield County, there is never a dull moment in this city, whether you're strolling along the beachfront, eating in the Downtown restaurants, or exploring the picturesque trails. Formerly called Rippowam by the Siwanoy...
