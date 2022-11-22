ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

Family wants to keep Rose’s Berry Farm running

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXFQK_0jK3run300

GLASTONBURY — Although the Town Council has voted to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road, a local businessman and his family are asking the council to consider a different approach that they say could preserve the same land as part of a working farm.

CURRENT PLAN: Glastonbury Town Council has voted to exercise “right of first offer” and buy 23.18 acres of the farm on east side of Matson Hill Road for $1.09 million.

ALTERNATIVE: Paul Gondek Jr. and his family want the town to buy only the development rights to that parcel, letting his family buy it and use it as part of a working farm, together with sections of the farm they have already bought or plan to buy.

The council voted last month to exercise a “right of first offer” that it acquired several years ago for the 23.18-acre parcel and to buy it for $1.09 million from Sandra J. Rose.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Coventry council approves using ARPA money for 2 projects

COVENTRY — The Town Council unanimously approved allocating money from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for two different projects. The American Rescue Plan is a federally funded program created in response to the economic crisis that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coventry was allocated about $3.67...
COVENTRY, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot

NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Hamden bar feeds veterans for Thanksgiving

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Boddie prepared so much food this Thanksgiving, that he needed to cook at home because his kitchen at Tavern By The Hall is too small.  “We’ve got five turkeys, we have two hams, sides, macaroni and cheese, corn, dirty rice,” said Boddie, who owns the bar in Hamden.  And the […]
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Brewery with outdoor beer garden pitched for Hamden

HAMDEN — The town could get a two-story, 438-seat brewery and restaurant similar to Milford’s Dockside Brewery with a private party room and an outdoor beer garden as soon as next October. It was an idea pitched at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting this week by restaurateurs...
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield simplifies land-use applications

ENFIELD — Officials have eliminated several requirements in the land-use application process in an effort to make it more streamlined for residents. A notary and copy of the check are no longer required for the file, and an affidavit for posting a public hearing sign no longer requires a notary. However, a picture of the posted sign and an acknowledgement of posting the sign still will be required.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington voters to decide on school HVAC project

ELLINGTON — Voters will decide in January whether the town should issue $6.7 million in bonds for updating the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at three of its public schools. The Board of Selectmen this week unanimously voted to hold a town meeting on financing the project on...
ELLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Residents oppose converting church into apartments

SUFFIELD — Dozens of residents filled the Town Hall meeting room Monday night to oppose a plan to turn the former St. Joseph’s Church on South Main Street into apartments. The residents, most who live on South Main Street or neighboring Barry Place, told the Planning and Zoning Commission that the plan would not benefit the community and doesn’t belong in that area.
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
380
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy