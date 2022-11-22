Family wants to keep Rose’s Berry Farm running

GLASTONBURY — Although the Town Council has voted to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road, a local businessman and his family are asking the council to consider a different approach that they say could preserve the same land as part of a working farm.

CURRENT PLAN: Glastonbury Town Council has voted to exercise “right of first offer” and buy 23.18 acres of the farm on east side of Matson Hill Road for $1.09 million.

ALTERNATIVE: Paul Gondek Jr. and his family want the town to buy only the development rights to that parcel, letting his family buy it and use it as part of a working farm, together with sections of the farm they have already bought or plan to buy.

The council voted last month to exercise a “right of first offer” that it acquired several years ago for the 23.18-acre parcel and to buy it for $1.09 million from Sandra J. Rose.