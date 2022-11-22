IMPD arrests 18-year-old accused of October murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in the death of man was shot and killed back in October .

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested 18-year-old Tiyuan Johnson, who is accused of playing a role in the death of 27-year-old Kevan Akbar.

On the night of October 29, Akbar was found shot inside a vehicle near a gas station at N. Arlington Ave. and E. 30th St. on the city’s east side. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead the next day.

IMPD said homicide detectives identified Johnson as a suspect. He was booked into the Marion County Jail after his arrest on Tuesday and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on Johnson’s charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at James.Hurt@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

