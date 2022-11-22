ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD arrests 18-year-old accused of October murder

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290QYY_0jK3rnrC00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in the death of man was shot and killed back in October .

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested 18-year-old Tiyuan Johnson, who is accused of playing a role in the death of 27-year-old Kevan Akbar.

On the night of October 29, Akbar was found shot inside a vehicle near a gas station at N. Arlington Ave. and E. 30th St. on the city’s east side. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead the next day.

IMPD ordered to release unedited body camera footage from Herman Whitfield III’s death

IMPD said homicide detectives identified Johnson as a suspect. He was booked into the Marion County Jail after his arrest on Tuesday and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on Johnson’s charges.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at James.Hurt@indy.gov. The public can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
korncountry.com

SWAT team arrests shooting suspect after three-hour standoff

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 74-year-old man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly shot at his neighbor, The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said. Officers went to the 6500 block of West State Road 46, at 7:15 p.m., after a report of shots fired....
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side . A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit. The spokesperson said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The individual […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

8-year-old injured in Indy hit and run

Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side. Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Seymour liquor thieves apprehended

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
SEYMOUR, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
woofboomnews.com

Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison

On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to Over 12 Years for Drug Trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS – A man from Indianapolis was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison after being convicted of drug trafficking. A judge sentenced 26-year-old Dorian Hayden after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. Federal Prosecutors said officers with IMPD got a search...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Man who entered a guilty plea to drug distribution charges will spend over a decade in prison

Indianapolis, Indiana – A man from Indianapolis who was indicted on drug trafficking charges entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. Dorian Hayden, 26, entered a guilty plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and the judge handed him a sentence of twelve and a half years in federal prison. Hayden admitted in his guilty plea that the drugs found in his home during the search were intended for trafficking.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy