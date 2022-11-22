The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO