Read full article on original website
Related
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Two Dodgers to Find New Homes in 2023, According to MLB Insider
Where will these Dodgers end up?
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
MLB Rumors: Yankees Eyeing Three High-Profile Starting Pitchers In Free Agency
Aaron Judge isn’t the only big-name free agent on the Yankees’ wish list. In addition to re-signing the single-season American League home run record-holder, New York also is looking to solidify its rotation, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Yankees’ pursuits even include three fairly coveted arms.
How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason. OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
Man thrown over railing in violent brawl outside SoFi Stadium after Chargers game
A brawl broke out outside SoFi Stadium and a man was thrown over a railing after the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos
Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Report: MLB Makes Decision in Aaron Judge Collusion Inquiry
A report about the owners of the Mets and Yankees raised questions as Judge hit free agency.
Ex-Red Sox Joe Kelly Rips ‘Outdated And Cheesy’ Free Agency
Former Boston Red Sox World Series champion Joe Kelly has a bone to pick with free agency. With the Major League Baseball 2022 campaign a chapter of the past, all focus has been redirected to the offseason with several household names available for grabs before the start of next season.
dodgerblue.com
Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers, Mets, Yankees & Red Sox Among Interested Teams
In addition to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, the market of free agent starting pitchers includes Kodai Senga, who opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 148 innings pitched...
What Hunter Henry Said About Controversial Reversed TD Catch
The Patriots didn’t lose to the Vikings on Thursday solely because of Hunter Henry’s reversed touchdown catch — but it didn’t help. Henry and Mac Jones connected during the third quarter on what initially was ruled a six-yard touchdown catch. The play would’ve broken a 23-23 tie and given New England an important touchdown lead in Minnesota.
Reason Behind Sean Kugler's Dismissal Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ running game coordinator/offensive line coach Sean Kugler. That was evident when Kugler was absent from the sidelines during Arizona's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Questions rose about his status with the team moving forward, and when asked if any changes were made to his coaching staff, Kliff Kingsbury promptly denied it.
Giants 'Pulling Out All the Stops' in Free Agency Pitch to Aaron Judge
San Francisco isn't messing around this week with their in-person meeting with Judge, trying to convince the superstar to sign in free agency
NFL Week 12 Picks: ATS Predictions For Every Thanksgiving Weekend Game
At long last, the NFL season is about to begin. Yes, there are 11 weeks of football that might indicate the season is already three months old. Those of us who have spent the last couple of decades in New England, however, know that football season doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0