The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
WSAV-TV
Alan Perry elected mayor of Hilton Head Island in runoff
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The results are in and the people of Hilton Head now know who their next mayor will be. Longtime Hilton Head resident, Alan Perry defeated former schoolboard member Joann Orischak in Tuesday’s runoff election. Perry was behind by about 400 votes in...
WJCL
Hilton Head Mayoral Race Results: Alan Perry defeats JoAnn Orischak in runoff election
Hilton Head Island has selected its next mayor. In Tuesday's runoff election, unofficial results show that Alan Perry gained 56% of the vote to defeat JoAnn Orischak. After all the precincts had reported, the difference between the two candidates was about 1,100 votes. In all, 8,611 votes were cast, which is just over a 6 percent turnout.
blufftontoday.com
Jasper election commission certifies election; protest hearing held Nov. 21
The Jasper County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has scheduled a hearing to discuss two protest letters it received from candidates running for a seat on the District Two school board during the Nov. 8 general election. An announcement was made about the protest letters during the certification of...
blufftontoday.com
Election commission requesting special election for District 2 seat
Gov. Henry McMaster will be asked to grant a special election for the Jasper County District Two School Board seat after a protest hearing on Nov. 21 at the Jasper County Courthouse. The hearing followed protests filed by two candidates in the District Two school board race, Joyce Gerald and...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Artist Mitchell Lee Kolbe discusses exhibit “Wild Ponies of Cumberland Island’'
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Artist Mitchell Lee Kolbe’s latest exhibit is designed to spark conversation about Georgia’s oldest and most beloved Inhabitants.’. “Wild Ponies of Cumberland Island’' opens at Plant Riverside’s Grand Bohemian Gallery today and runs through December 23rd. The artist was in-studio with us...
yourislandnews.com
Bridge a step closer to Register of Historic Places
Nomination moves on to Keeper of the National Register in DC. The Historic Beaufort Foundation (HBF) and the City of Beaufort announced that the Woods Memorial Bridge has been approved for listing on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Register Of Historic Places. HBF Executive Director Cynthia Jenkins and...
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday
Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
yourislandnews.com
Rotary Club of Beaufort honors local service members
The Rotary Club of Beaufort has recognized a service member from each of Beaufort County’s three military installations as its Service Members of the Year. Unit commanders and their cadre from the installations nominated service members for recognition. The recipients were honored at a ceremony hosted by the Rotary Club of Beaufort at its November 9 luncheon meeting.
WJCL
Popular Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving feeds 1500+
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — There are many Thanksgiving Day events, but one over in the Lowcountry has its own uniqueness about it. A live band is just one of the many things that makes the Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks unique.
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
yourislandnews.com
School board gives Rodriguez raise, extension
The Beaufort County Board of Education gave Superintendent Frank Rodriguez a raise and a contract extension at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Rodriguez’s salary was increased by 5% – nearly $12,000 – and his contract was extended a year from 2027 to 2028. His salary is now $251, 254, up from $239, 290 last year.
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
WJCL
Where to see Christmas tree lightings in Savannah and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: City of Pooler lights their Christmas Tree 2022. We've created a list of all the tree lightings in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see tree lightings. Savannah. Nov. 13: Tree Lighting; Memorial Park in Pooler; Enjoy live...
live5news.com
A community caught in the crossfire: Residents file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
Notable parks to visit in Savannah, even on Thanksgiving Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is known for its beautiful places to explore, and today is no different for those wanting to enjoy Thanksgiving and still get out into nature and enjoy some of the best parks the city has to offer. Here is a list of some parks in Savannah Baldwin Park Located on […]
wtoc.com
‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City. “Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad...
wtoc.com
Send letters to Santa Claus through mailboxes on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving isn’t quite over, but the Christmas spirit is already spreading throughout Hilton Head Island. You can now find mailboxes outside of fire stations across the island that will get your Christmas letters right to the North Pole. Today, Santa Claus was on...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Nicki
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Rescue Me Friday and there are so many animals across the coastal empire that are in need of a forever home. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought Nicki in for a visit.
Construction workers still putting final touches on Broughton Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Downtown’s Broughton Street is still an extremely busy construction site, despite now being open to traffic. WSAV has video of workers still cutting bricks along what will be streetside parallel parking spots. Business owners there have dealt with at least five years of this construction. Tuesday, Savannah’s mayor said the real […]
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
