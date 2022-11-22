ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

WSAV-TV

Alan Perry elected mayor of Hilton Head Island in runoff

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The results are in and the people of Hilton Head now know who their next mayor will be. Longtime Hilton Head resident, Alan Perry defeated former schoolboard member Joann Orischak in Tuesday’s runoff election. Perry was behind by about 400 votes in...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
blufftontoday.com

Election commission requesting special election for District 2 seat

Gov. Henry McMaster will be asked to grant a special election for the Jasper County District Two School Board seat after a protest hearing on Nov. 21 at the Jasper County Courthouse. The hearing followed protests filed by two candidates in the District Two school board race, Joyce Gerald and...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Bridge a step closer to Register of Historic Places

Nomination moves on to Keeper of the National Register in DC. The Historic Beaufort Foundation (HBF) and the City of Beaufort announced that the Woods Memorial Bridge has been approved for listing on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Register Of Historic Places. HBF Executive Director Cynthia Jenkins and...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday

Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Rotary Club of Beaufort honors local service members

The Rotary Club of Beaufort has recognized a service member from each of Beaufort County’s three military installations as its Service Members of the Year. Unit commanders and their cadre from the installations nominated service members for recognition. The recipients were honored at a ceremony hosted by the Rotary Club of Beaufort at its November 9 luncheon meeting.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Popular Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving feeds 1500+

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — There are many Thanksgiving Day events, but one over in the Lowcountry has its own uniqueness about it. A live band is just one of the many things that makes the Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks unique.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

School board gives Rodriguez raise, extension

The Beaufort County Board of Education gave Superintendent Frank Rodriguez a raise and a contract extension at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Rodriguez’s salary was increased by 5% – nearly $12,000 – and his contract was extended a year from 2027 to 2028. His salary is now $251, 254, up from $239, 290 last year.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Nicki

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Rescue Me Friday and there are so many animals across the coastal empire that are in need of a forever home. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought Nicki in for a visit.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Construction workers still putting final touches on Broughton Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Downtown’s Broughton Street is still an extremely busy construction site, despite now being open to traffic. WSAV has video of workers still cutting bricks along what will be streetside parallel parking spots. Business owners there have dealt with at least five years of this construction. Tuesday, Savannah’s mayor said the real […]
SAVANNAH, GA

