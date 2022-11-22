I’ve been a Cubs fan for the vast majority of my conscious life. My first major league baseball memory is the Sandberg Game, and that was really it for me. I was in love with the ivy, the bleachers and the blue pinstripes. As the years have gone by the Cubs have made me laugh and cry. When they won the World Series in 2016 it was one of the greatest moments of joy I’ve ever experienced — and when they tore it all down in 2021, I felt viscerally gutted and hurt in a way that only those who you love can hurt you.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO