ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh

Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh. Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days. A soaking & stormy forecast with very few dry days.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Hush yo mouth: no speaking on Sunday’s silent hike

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When you’re on the silent nature hike at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park on Sunday, you’ll be able to hear sounds like a woodpecker tapping against a distant oak or a squirrel fussing at a bird for flying too close to her nest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Very wet Thanksgiving & possible severe storms next week

Very wet Thanksgiving & possible severe storms next …. Very wet Thanksgiving & possible severe storms next week. Salvation Army of NWLA volunteers feeds community …. As many of you sit around the table for thanksgiving tonight, the Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army made sure hundreds of mouths were fed. This year, those who wanted a thanksgiving meal from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana offered the meals be delivered via drive thru, delivery, or walking up to the door.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport

Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. NIL Sweeps. A soaking & stormy...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Popular Shreveport Hidden Gem Closing For Good Next Month

I love food. Absolutely love it. And it always breaks my heart when I see a restaurant close. And when it comes to 'hidden gem' restaurants in town, this will be missed greatly. Jabez & Jabes Hibachi Steakhouse in Shreveport is Closing. According to a Facebook post from Jabez &...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Heavy rain and a few storms for Thanksgiving

Arklatex morning weather webcast, Thanksgiving 2022. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Thanksgiving 2022. Salvation Army of NWLA volunteers feeds community …. As many of you sit around the table for thanksgiving tonight, the Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army made sure hundreds of mouths were fed. This year, those who wanted a thanksgiving meal from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana offered the meals be delivered via drive thru, delivery, or walking up to the door.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Furry Friends Friday: Crystal gets comfortable in her Christmas PJs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services(CPAS) brings Crystal to visit KSLA, and she’s all dressed up for snuggles this holiday season. On Nov. 25, Crystal, a black terrier mix that is in a festive mood, visits KSLA looking for her fur-ever home. Crystal is still just a pup and needs a little training as all young dogs do. She would be great with an active home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
k945.com

Which Fast Food Joint Put Shreveport In This 1999 TV Commercial

I've had the conversation with a lot of Shreveport residents about the "peak" of Shreveport. Obviously it's not right now, with rampant crime and poverty. It hasn't felt like a "peak" for the city at any point since 2015. But when I ask people to give me a 10 year period of when Shreveport's "peak" was, I commonly hear a timeframe that involves the late 90s and early 2000s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Rain returns Saturday & strong storms return late Tuesday

Rain returns Saturday & strong storms return late …. Rain returns Saturday & strong storms return late Tuesday. Benton tree farm offers tips to keep your tree fresh. Thanksgiving is now over, so here come the Christmas decorations. Cloudy and cool Friday, rain returns Saturday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Friday,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Wonderland Of Lights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It's just a wonderful night out here tonight, as family and friends come together as the city of Marshal transforms into the Wonderland of Lights." Wonderland Of Lights. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It's just a wonderful night out here tonight, as family and friends come...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Students build playhouse for a good cause

North Webster High School carpentry students build a playhouse to be auctioned off in a raffle to help local families. North Webster High School carpentry students build a playhouse to be auctioned off in a raffle to help local families. Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Feeds 1,300 people …. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Bistineau drawdown complete for giant salvenia control

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control. LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022. The drawdown is a...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

21 days of holiday magic in Wonderland of Lights

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall transformed into a Wonderland of Lights Wednesday night as members of the community gathered for the annual lighting of the Harrison County Courthouse. “I love it here in Marshall. I love Wonderland Lights because it’s so great and I just love talking about it,”...
MARSHALL, TX
ktalnews.com

LSU Health Shreveport doctors speak on high level of viruses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three respiratory viruses are circulating nationwide: the coronavirus, flu, and RSV. Doctors from LSU Health Shreveport say one reason could be that for the past two years, many people have not been exposed to those viruses. “And so, our immunity to those viruses has weaned,”...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy