Very wet Thanksgiving & possible severe storms next …. Very wet Thanksgiving & possible severe storms next week. Salvation Army of NWLA volunteers feeds community …. As many of you sit around the table for thanksgiving tonight, the Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army made sure hundreds of mouths were fed. This year, those who wanted a thanksgiving meal from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana offered the meals be delivered via drive thru, delivery, or walking up to the door.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO