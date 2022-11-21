ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Fire destroys home in Oneida County Town of Newbold

Fire destroyed a house in the Town of Newbold Tuesday morning. The call went out around 5:00 a.m. for the fire on Black Lake Road, just north of Bridge road. Newbold firefighters got help from several area departments. Information on the Pine Lake Fire Department Facebook page says the house...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
RHINELANDER, WI

