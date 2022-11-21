Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Man flees police in Gogebic County, leads officers on chase into Wisconsin
MARENISCO, Mich. (WJMN) – A man has been arrested after fleeing Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers in Gogebic County and leading officers on a chase into northern Wisconsin. According to a release from MSP, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were...
wxpr.org
Fire destroys home in Oneida County Town of Newbold
Fire destroyed a house in the Town of Newbold Tuesday morning. The call went out around 5:00 a.m. for the fire on Black Lake Road, just north of Bridge road. Newbold firefighters got help from several area departments. Information on the Pine Lake Fire Department Facebook page says the house...
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
wearegreenbay.com
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Northwoods, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
95.5 FM WIFC
New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
