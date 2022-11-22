#1 Marquette Golden Eagles (26-2, 17-1 Big East) vs #5 Connecticut Huskies (17-13, 10-8 Big East) All-Time Series: Marquette leads, 11-3, and have won eight straight meetings. UConn is one of the hottest teams in college volleyball right now. At one point this season, they were 0-5 in Big East play and 6-10 on the season. They were clearly and deeply in trouble, particularly coming off one of the best seasons in recent program history in 2021. Y’all can do math here. They went 10-3 the rest of the way in Big East play, falling only to Creighton and Marquette before taking a season ending loss to Butler that landed them in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big East and ending up with the #5 seed instead of tying with Xavier for third and ending up at #4 by way of tiebreakers.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO