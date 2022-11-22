Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands In 1st Photos After She Announces New Album Dedicated To Him
Ben Affleck, 50, sweetly held hands with wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, as they headed to a Broadway show! The newlyweds were spotted checking out Hugh Jackman‘s The Music Man in New York City — her native — on Friday, Nov. 25. The photos mark the first since she announced a follow-up to her Ben inspired album This Is Me…Then from 2002, with the 2022 iteration dubbed This Is Me…Now. Jen embraced the cooler temperatures with a black knit sweater featuring a Christmas inspired design, along with a long silky skirt with slits. She appeared to add a sheer black pair of tights to combat the cool weather.
Amazon Selling Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Early
Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography is available for free on Amazon when customers take a trial of their audiobook service, Audible. The shock sale comes two months before the memoir Spare hits book stores in the U.K. The audiobook however will not be available to listen to until January 10 but even if shoppers cancel their trial the book will still be available to read in January. The Royal Family is said to be very concerned about the publication of the book, which is expected to lay bare the issues that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have experienced.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Madonna Sports Newly Red Hair In Rare Photo With All 6 Of Her Kids, Aged 10-26, On Thanksgiving
Madonna, 64, is a proud and grateful mom. The singer took to Instagram to share a post full of many photos from her Thanksgiving celebration, including one of her posing with all six of her kids and showing off her new red hair. It featured Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle, 10.
81 Pieces Of Pop Culture Trivia That You Absolutely Must Make Space For In Your Brain
All of the time you spend on Twitter has been leading up to this.
Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Rules, ‘Strange World‘ Goes Cold While ’Glass Onion’ Carves Up Competition
Overall revenue for the Thanksgiving box office is revenue paling in comparison to other years as Disney Animation’s Strange World bombs with families and a varied menu of adults-skewing fare faces trouble in attracting mainstream audiences. For Disney, it appears to be a case of feast or famine. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stay atop the box office chart for the third weekend in a row with a hearty gross of $60 million to $65 million for the five days (Wednesday through Sunday).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen'Devotion' Director JD Dillard on Jonathan Majors'...
Comments / 0