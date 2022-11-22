"There are a few key indicators that Thanksgiving has arrived: the turkey is thawing, sides are being prepped, playlists with our favorite holiday hits are blaring, and maybe the biggest indicator, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is queued up on the television.This year, the star performances, dazzling floats, and giant balloons will once again work their way through Manhattan along with tunes from 12 marching bands hailing from across the U.S. and Mexico. South Carolina's Benedict College and its Marching Tiger Band of Distinction will be one of the groups to set the tone for Turkey Day."It's an honor and...

