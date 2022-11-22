ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

CBS News

New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels

A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey, You’ve Definitely Broken One Of These Wacky Marriage Rules

There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
COLORADO STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Daughter Of Fair Lawn Rabbi Victim Of Jerusalem Bombing

The 18-year-old daughter of a New Jersey rabbi was injured in a bus stop bombing this week in Jerusalem, while a second killed a 16-year-old student from Canada. Naomi Pilichowski — whose father Uri Pilichowski is from Fair Lawn — was walking her usual commute in Jerusalem on her way to a national service job in Beit Shemesh when a Palestinian terrorist detonated a bomb packed with nails and shrapnel on Wednesday, Nov. 23, her father said on Twitter.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
News 12

Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving

A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Plastic Shopping Bags May Be Making A Comeback In NJ

Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey.Photo by(Juanmonino/iStock) Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey. Bill S-3114 is reevaluating the plastic shopping bag ban and working to bring the contraband items back into the garden state.
shorelocalnews.com

A Tribute to Don Williams, legendary radio broadcaster

The word “legend” is way overused anymore. It seems like people like to label anyone who is popular a “legend.”. In the case of Don Williams, the word might not be used enough. For all of us in South Jersey, we have been lucky to have quite...
GEORGIA STATE

