Steelers coach Mike Tomlin focused on execution, not claims his offense is predictable

Germaine Pratt created headlines after the Cincinnati Bengals’ 37-30 victory at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday when he suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers offense was predictable.

Given the way the game unfolded for the Bengals, who used a strong second half to avenge a season-opening loss to the Steelers, coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t fazed by the Cincinnati linebacker’s comments.

“That is what they say when they’re having success, and they don’t say it when they are not,” Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “I don’t worry much about that. I focus on things that are in our control.”

The Steelers held a 20-17 halftime lead, but the offense began the second half with four consecutive possessions that failed to get a first down. The Steelers totaled two first downs and 52 yards until a late touchdown drive that came with the Bengals holding a 14-point lead.

“We knew what they were going to do,” Pratt said. “They like to do the same plays over and over.”

It was the latest volley at a Steelers offense that until Sunday had not produced more than 20 points or scored more than two touchdowns in a game this season.

Tomlin didn’t think what Pratt said was newsworthy since the divisional rivals face each other twice a season.

“When I look at the tape, there were some repeat concepts, but Cincinnati was in some repeat concepts,” he said. “That’s football. When it’s good-on-good, particularly in the latter part of the season, there are very little secrets. I don’t know that we were all that surprised by anything they did offensively. It comes down to execution, and that’s where I’d like to keep our focus.”

The Steelers didn’t have the same success at stopping the Bengals offense in the second half. The Bengals produced points on four of seven possessions — two touchdowns and two field goals — to take a 37-23 lead.

Tomlin was asked whether he’s discouraged that his team’s execution isn’t further along as Thanksgiving approaches. Off to their worst start after 10 games since 2003, the Steelers will take a 3-7 record into their game Monday night at 4-6-1 Indianapolis.

“I’m not in any way frustrated by its development or lack there,” he said. “I just know as a coach and a coach who has been doing it for a while, that it’s continual.”

Although Tomlin isn’t frustrated, the same can’t be said for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who has yet to score a touchdown this season after signing a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension in training camp.

Johnson was targeted twice in the second half and finished with four catches for 21 yards. A year after catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards, Johnson is averaging 5.1 receptions and 45.6 yards after 10 games. He has been targeted 86 times.

“I don’t want to speak on that too much,” Johnson said after the game about his lack of targets. “A lot of that stuff is out of my control. I know it looks like I’m not involved, but it is what it is, and that’s the situation I’m in. I have to deal with it.”

Becoming the team’s No. 1 wide receiver is partially the reason Johnson has drawn extra attention from cornerbacks and safeties, Tomlin said. Johnson also is working with a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett after having Ben Roethlisberger targeting him 169 times last season.

It hasn’t helped that the other experienced wide receiver on the roster, Chase Claypool, was traded to Chicago at the deadline. In two games without Claypool, Johnson has caught 10 passes for 84 yards.

“Let’s be frank,” Tomlin said. “Diontae is the known commodity within the group. People are going to have an agenda to minimize his impact on the game, particularly in significant moments: possession downs, red-zone football.

“When you’ve got a guy who has been a Pro Bowler — and, really, he’s the only one — and there is a young group, that is a component of it. How do you open up opportunities for a guy like that? Other guys make plays.”

Tomlin pointed to rookie receiver George Pickens, who had four catches on six targets for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals, and second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, who caught eight of 12 targets for 79 yards, as examples.

“Those things create opportunities and balance in your attack and opportunities for guys like Diontae,” Tomlin said.