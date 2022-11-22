ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

More police headed to San Francisco’s Marina after wedding photographer robbery

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNnNU_0jK3mKqg00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – More police and community ambassadors will be heading to San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood in the aftermath of “the horrific armed robbery of a wedding photographer,” according to District 2 (Marina-Cow Hollow) Supervisor Catherine Stefani.

Stefani’s office made the announcement Monday, citing the attack that took place Nov. 9, when a photographer from Texas taking portraits of the bride and groom was pistol-whipped by two armed men at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts.

“My number one priority as the District 2 Supervisor is to keep residents and visitors
safe, and to make sure that small businesses can thrive,” Supervisor Stefani stated in a press release. “Every day I hear from San Franciscans who are concerned about crime in our city, and
I take this issue extremely seriously.”

WATCH: SF burglaries caught on surveillance camera

In the press release, Stefani stated that new patrol units will be at the Palace of Fine Arts and the Chestnut Street merchant corridor seven days a week, and that $300,000 will be spent for community ambassadors to “staff the commercial corridors” in District 2.

“The SFPD is aware of recent high-profile robberies in the Marina and other popular city
destinations,” Police Chief Bill Scott stated. “The public can expect to see an increased police presence in and around the Palace of Fine Arts, Fillmore, Pacific Heights, Union Street and other high-traffic and heavily populated residential areas, tourist destinations and business corridors. Whether you’re coming here to shop, to dine, or visit one of our many historical landmarks, we are committed to keeping everyone in San Francisco safe.

KRON ON is streaming live

Joe D’Alessandro, the president and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, stated he’s grateful that the police presence is coming before the holiday season.

“We are thankful for Supervisor Stefani’s leadership to ensure that adequate public
safety resources are in place so our visitors, residents and small businesses can
thoroughly enjoy the magic of the holiday season and exceptional shopping
experiences,” he stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

BART Revamps SF’s Powell Station with illuminated art installation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — BART has just unveiled its revamped Powell Street Station and has installed unique artwork on its ceiling created by San Francisco artist Stephen Galloway. The installation, entitled “Elysium,” features an illuminated sky ringed by images of three buildings which flank the station’s entrance. It was created with a large LED […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating robbery at Safeway in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise, and when […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

SF Bay Area ranks worst in US for package theft, report finds

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in connection with burglarizing Palo Alto home

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Palo Alto on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with burglarizing a home she had reportedly broken into six months prior. Kathleen Joan Cuadros, 48, of Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. […]
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides

BAY POINT --  A  62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin. Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old  Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention...
BAY POINT, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Duo Arrested in Thanksgiving Day Homicide in Bay Point

On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at about 3:40 PM, Muir Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wharf Drive in Bay Point. Deputies arrived on scene finding a shooting victim on the street. The fire department and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time.
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Bridge shooting survivor shares his story

(KRON) – The victim of a shooting on the Bay Bridge spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday. The man is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during an apparent act of road rage. The shooting happened last Friday night in the westbound lanes near Treasure Island. The victim told KRON4 he was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Over A Dozen Injured In Multi-Car Collision

SAN FRANCISCO—A multi-car collision transpired on the Bay Bridge on Thursday, November 24, injuring over a dozen adults and children. The crash occurred at around 12:41 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate 80 at Treasure Island which involved a total of seven cars. The San Francisco Fire Department aided about eighteen people, some of which needed to be rescued.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy