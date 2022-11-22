More police headed to San Francisco’s Marina after wedding photographer robbery

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – More police and community ambassadors will be heading to San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood in the aftermath of “the horrific armed robbery of a wedding photographer,” according to District 2 (Marina-Cow Hollow) Supervisor Catherine Stefani.

Stefani’s office made the announcement Monday, citing the attack that took place Nov. 9, when a photographer from Texas taking portraits of the bride and groom was pistol-whipped by two armed men at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts.

“My number one priority as the District 2 Supervisor is to keep residents and visitors

safe, and to make sure that small businesses can thrive,” Supervisor Stefani stated in a press release. “Every day I hear from San Franciscans who are concerned about crime in our city, and

I take this issue extremely seriously.”

In the press release, Stefani stated that new patrol units will be at the Palace of Fine Arts and the Chestnut Street merchant corridor seven days a week, and that $300,000 will be spent for community ambassadors to “staff the commercial corridors” in District 2.

“The SFPD is aware of recent high-profile robberies in the Marina and other popular city

destinations,” Police Chief Bill Scott stated. “The public can expect to see an increased police presence in and around the Palace of Fine Arts, Fillmore, Pacific Heights, Union Street and other high-traffic and heavily populated residential areas, tourist destinations and business corridors. Whether you’re coming here to shop, to dine, or visit one of our many historical landmarks, we are committed to keeping everyone in San Francisco safe.

Joe D’Alessandro, the president and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, stated he’s grateful that the police presence is coming before the holiday season.

“We are thankful for Supervisor Stefani’s leadership to ensure that adequate public

safety resources are in place so our visitors, residents and small businesses can

thoroughly enjoy the magic of the holiday season and exceptional shopping

experiences,” he stated.

