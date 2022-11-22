Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO