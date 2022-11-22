Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran.
NBC Miami
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage...
NBC Miami
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC Miami
Spain's Ferran Torres Dedicates Goal to Girlfriend, Coach's Daughter
Spain's forward Ferran Torres not only had immense pressure on Wednesday to perform up to par in front of his country but also to impress his girlfriend -- Sira Martinez -- who also happens to be the coach's daughter. When the 22-year-old executed a penalty kick in the 31st minute...
NBC Miami
USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie
The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year. However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.
NBC Miami
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
Comments / 0