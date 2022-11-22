ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

Two people die, 2 critical in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving morning, police say

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two people died and two others are fighting for their lives after a fire ripped through a Bronx apartment building on Thanksgiving morning, police said. The blaze engulfed two apartments in the building at 1730 Harrison Ave. near West Tremont Avenue in Morris Heights at around 5:25 a.m., officials […]
BRONX, NY
Newsing the States

A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.

A man took off his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman inside a moving subway train last week. According to the NYPD, The suspect was sitting next to the victim when he started to remove his pants and underwear. After that, he climbed on top of the 24-year-old victim and tried to pull down her skirt. Looking for help, the victim was able to make her way to the other train car.
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify An Arson Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached surveillance photograph and video clip, who is wanted in connection to an arson, that occurred within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says

A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Man Falls Down Stairs Fleeing from Cops After Caught Burglarizing Elmont Business

Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Brooklyn man for a Burglary that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Elmont. According to detectives, officers responded to a restaurant located at 798 Elmont Road for a man that was inside the location and did not have permission to be there. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the male subject entered the managers office and began to remove business records without permission and authority from the owner.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY

