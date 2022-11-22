Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
Great Bend says hello to newest police officer
Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the newest hire to the Police Department at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. Officer Logan Wooters began working with the department in November. Earlier this month, Haulmark mentioned his staff is completely full and they’re looking to keep it that way.
Demel retires after 51 years as Barton County employee
The world is a different place than it was in 1971. In September of that year, Gary Demel began his long career as a Barton County employee. Demel did a little of everything for the Road and Bridge Department, working as shop foreman since 1988. That run came to an end with a retirement luncheon on Friday, Nov. 18.
Prescott: Pawnee Rock improvements still on the horizon
A trio of new Barton County Commissioners will be seated in early January. Tricia Schlessiger will replace current Commissioner Jon Prescott, who has been active in the revitalization of Pawnee Rock in his final months on the governing body. He may be leaving one role, but said he hopes to continue working to improve the small community.
Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
🎤City Edition: Human Resources Director Randy Keasling
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Cole Reif and Great Bend Human Resources Director Randy Keasling that aired Nov. 23, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
GBCF hoping for big follow after successful 2021 Giving Tuesday campaign
Thanksgiving Day is about showing gratitude for the good things in our lives. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a day to give to organizations that help make some of those good things possible. Last year, the Golden Belt Community Foundation raised nearly $340,000 for 98 area organizations through its Giving Tuesday campaign. GBCF Development and Communications Coordinator Mackenzie Mitchell said there are even more organizations to assist this year.
Second K-9 ready to lend a helping paw for Great Bend Police
While the addition of another dog at the Great Bend Police Department is not to bring in a friend for K-9 Menta, the new four-legged officer will provide a more flexible schedule for Menta and her handler. Police Chief Steve Haulmark said Officer Matthew Barker and newly acquired K-9 Nico...
Barton Co. law enforcement recovers stolen camper
On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had been stolen sometime the night before. The estimated value of the camper was $20,500.
Large mural the latest to grace downtown Hays business
HAYS — Hays artist Dennis Schiel in October finished the last of the Brush the Bricks murals in downtown Hays. The last mural is on the north side of the Midland Marketing building, 219 E. Ninth. It depicts a farmer and horse team along with sunflowers, wheat and milo. The co-op helped choose the farm scene, Schiel said.
🎙Cougar Pause: Barton Foundation Director Bogner
Hear this week's Cougar Pause show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton Community College Foundation Director Lindsey Bogner that aired Nov. 21, 2022. The Cougar Pause program airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Cop Shop (11/21)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/21) At 7:26 a.m. a juvenile complaint was reported at 1154 E. Barton County Road in Ellinwood. At 7:34 a.m. utility problems were reported at 24th & Heizer. Fire. At 8:36 a.m. a fire was reported in the 300 block of SW 10...
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
Great Bend getting into Christmas spirit with Saturday full of activities
As the name suggests, the Great Bend Home for the Holidays Festival and Parade is so much more than a parade. From 8 a.m. until well after dark, there will be a variety of ways to feel a little jolly in downtown Great Bend. "We are super excited for the...
Great Bend police officers make two drug-related arrests
Officers with the Great Bend Police Department have made two drug-related arrests over the past week. On Nov. 17 at approximately 3:36 p.m, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a moving violation. During the traffic stop, police K-9 Menta was deployed to perform a free-air sniff around the vehicle. Following a K-9 indication, officers performed a search of the vehicle.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Great Bend man injured after accident in heavy fog
On November 23 at about 5 a.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
Happy Thanksgiving from Eagle Radio!
Happy Thanksgiving from Eagle Radio and Great Bend Post. We are thankful for your listenership and viewership.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist found dead after crashing, sheriff's office says
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A fatal motorcycle accident scene was found on Monday after a report of a dead body in central Kansas. The Rice County Sheriff's Office say they were informed of a dead body found at 31st road and Ave S in the southeastern part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a single motorcycle accident and the body of the rider.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0