Thanksgiving Day is about showing gratitude for the good things in our lives. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a day to give to organizations that help make some of those good things possible. Last year, the Golden Belt Community Foundation raised nearly $340,000 for 98 area organizations through its Giving Tuesday campaign. GBCF Development and Communications Coordinator Mackenzie Mitchell said there are even more organizations to assist this year.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO