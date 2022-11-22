Read full article on original website
Talpash Named Academic All-District
NORMAN — Oklahoma volleyball senior Grace Talpash was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team, the association announced on Tuesday. Talpash, a marketing major with a minor in sports business, advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America...
Game Primer: OU vs. Texas Tech
• Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will try for its 11th straight win against Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) when it travels to Lubbock, Texas, for a 6:30 p.m. CT matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The game will be televised by FS1 with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner announcing.
Sooners Beat Huskers in ESPN Events Invitational Opening Round
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 17 points, Jacob Groves added 16 and Oklahoma beat Nebraska 69-56 on Thursday night to open the ESPN Events Invitational. The Groves brothers combined for 13 of Oklahoma's final 17 points of the first half for a 41-34 lead. Jacob...
OU, Seton Hall Clash in ESPN Events Invitational Semifinals
NORMAN – Oklahoma (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) and Seton Hall (4-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) meet in the semifinal round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. (CT) at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. The Friday night matchup against the Pirates will be...
Second Half Surge Propels Sooners over Seton Hall
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 25 points and Oklahoma pulled away late to beat Seton Hall 77-64 on Friday night at the ESPN Events Invitational. "Our guys did a great job prepping for the game on a short turnaround today," said Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser. "We had a couple different meetings and locked in. We played really tough. Seton Hall is so physical, they are athletic and they keep coming at you. It was a Big 12 level intensity game with how tough you had to be."
Wilson Sets Program Record in Loss at Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – — Megan Wilson set a program record for service aces in a single season with 55 as the Oklahoma volleyball team dropped a four-set match, 3-1, at Iowa State Wednesday night, inside the Hilton Coliseum. OU was down 2-0 in the match after Iowa State...
