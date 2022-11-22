KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 25 points and Oklahoma pulled away late to beat Seton Hall 77-64 on Friday night at the ESPN Events Invitational. "Our guys did a great job prepping for the game on a short turnaround today," said Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser. "We had a couple different meetings and locked in. We played really tough. Seton Hall is so physical, they are athletic and they keep coming at you. It was a Big 12 level intensity game with how tough you had to be."

NORMAN, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO