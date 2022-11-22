Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iBerkshires.com
Passport to Downtown Pittsfield Seeks to Support Small Businesses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a "Passport to Downtown Pittsfield" event in an effort to support local businesses. "For downtown Pittsfield Inc. it really is our goal right now to bring shoppers downtown and have them purchase things in the small businesses really that's what the day is about," Managing Director Rebecca Brien said.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's A.J. Enchill Appointed to Healey-Driscoll Transition Committee
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County will have representation on the Healey-Driscoll administration's transition committee that deals with the workforce and economy. Last week, it was announced that Pittsfield native A.J. Enchill, who is president and executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, is serving as co-chair of the "jobs and a flourishing economy for all" policy committee.
iBerkshires.com
The Berkshire Bach Society Messiah Community Sing
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Berkshire Bach Society announced the return of the Messiah Sing. The free community event will be held for the first time in three years on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 4pm at the First Congregational Church in Great Barrington. Choral conductor James Bagwell invites...
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Humane Society's Catwalk Boutique Reopens in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — The Catwalk Boutique in Lenox opened on Nov. 17 in its newest location at 51 Church St. It's the third time this Berkshire Humane Society benefit store has opened since 2018. The new space is on the main street so it has plenty of light unlike...
iBerkshires.com
December Clark Art First Free Sundays
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute's First Sunday Free program continues on Sunday, Dec. 4, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 am–5 pm, along with a series of special activities from 1–4 pm. December's theme is "Celebration." The celebration-themed special programs...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Sees a Flock of Thanksgiving Eve Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — While some may be busy preparing turkeys and sides for Thursday's big feast, others may want to go out on the town and connect with old friends the night before. The night before Thanksgiving, has become a popular bar night for adults largely because people are...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Annual Food Drive
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City of North Adams is holding their annual food drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This year's drive will seek to re-stock the shelves of the Northern Berkshire Interfaith Action Initiative's Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry, located at 43 Eagle Street in North Adams.
iBerkshires.com
Dr. Manoharan Joins BHS Cardiology Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems announces the appointment of Pradeep Manoharan, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Cardiologist to the Berkshire Medical Center medical staff and the provider staff of Cardiology Professional Services of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC). Dr. Manoharan is accepting new patients in need of...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield COVID Rates Remain Low for Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city for the most part remains on the downward trend from two fall COVID-19 surges as the region enters the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Last week, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council that Pittsfield is recovering from two fall surges. He did remind the panel of last year's holiday surge that pushed the city into the red zone and said residents should always be thinking about protecting themselves.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
2-4 Murray Street: Town Crest Prop Group LLC of Adams to Jp Parent Co LLC, $195,350 on 11/10/2022. 86-90 Park Street: Elise M. Minassian of Adams to Julie A. Zimmermann, $283,000 on 11/10/2022. 154 Columbia Street: Ann H. Clairmont and Rodney A. Clairmont of Adams to Timothy Leblanc, $78,000 on...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Professor to Launch New Book at Gallery 51
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A book launch will be held on Dec. 1 for Hannah Noel Haynes, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA), at Gallery 51. The book titled, "Deflective Whiteness: Co-opting Black and Latinx Identity Politics," from Ohio State University Press is...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Humane: 100 Cats for the Holidays
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Residents of Berkshire County can get their cat spayed or neutered for a $50 registration fee, which includes surgery and a rabies vaccination, through a grant awarded to Berkshire Humane Society from Massachusetts Animal Coalition's license plate program. This is the 9th year the shelter has...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Rides With Santa, Parties and more
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this cool weekend including small business celebrations, concerts, and Santa encounters. Santa will be riding the Tinseliner train this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to spread Christmas cheer. Boarding will be on Friday at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Saturday at 1, 3:30...
iBerkshires.com
Oh Be Thankful Pie Auction Raises Funds for Food Pantry, Humane Society
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — It took a little time for the bidders at the Oh Be Thankful Pie & Dessert Auction on Tuesday to find their groove. After all, it's been two years since the students and staff at Gabriel Abbott Memorial School in Florida have whipped up delectable desserts designed to entice community members to part with their dough.
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
