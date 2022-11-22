Read full article on original website
1 dead after fire erupts at Queens apartment building: FDNY
FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — One person was pronounced dead after an apartment fire in Queens on Friday, an FDNY official said. Flames broke out at the building on 71st Avenue in Forest Hills around 8:30 a.m. An FDNY official at the scene told PIX11 News the fire was contained in one apartment that had […]
1 killed in fire at Queens apartment building: FDNY
One person was killed in a fire at a Queens apartment building Friday morning, according to an FDNY official said.
Bicyclist fatally struck, dragged by tractor trailer in Queens hit-and-run
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck and dragged in a collision with a tractor trailer truck in Queens.
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Good Samaritan saves woman who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn: Police
A good Samaritan rescued the woman from the tracks in Brooklyn.
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in the Bronx
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have died. Two other women remain in critical condition.
7 animals killed in house fire on Long Island
The fire started at the home on Gardner Avenue in Hicksville at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Man, 23, found fatally shot in neck in the Bronx
Officials are investigating the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx on Thursday night, authorities said.
News 12
Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old inmate at the East Meadow facility suffered a medical emergency brought on by an overdose of an unknown substance. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman released a statement...
Mother, 2 daughters jump to safety to escape Bronx house fire
Several people were injured, including four firefighters, after a fire broke out a home in the Bronx Wednesday.
Attacker hits victim in the head with beer bottle at Brooklyn subway station
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker bashed another man in the head with a beer bottle at a Brooklyn subway station early on Thanksgiving, police said. The 47-year-old victim was on the mezzanine level of the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station around 2:45 a.m. when he was attacked, officials said. An unidentified […]
Gas Station Worker Shot in Head
BRONX - A gas station worker remains in critical condition after being shot in the head by a man he was arguing with in the Bronx. The victim clings to life at Jacobi Hospital, cops say.
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
QUEENS (PIX11) — A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. The NYPD released video and a picture of the man they say robbed or attempted to rob six locations since Oct. 27, 2022. PIX11 News obtained additional security video of the suspect in action […]
Queens teen missing on Thanksgiving
QUEENS (PIX11) — Police issued a plea for help to find a missing teenage girl from Queens on Thanksgiving. Gigi Dougherty, 17, was last seen leaving her 160th Street home near 33rd Avenue around noon on Thanksgiving, police said. Officers said they were concerned for her mental health. The teen is about 5 feet, 6 […]
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
Man dies after being surrounded by 30 ATVs and carjacked in Harlem
A man has died two weeks after his car was surrounded by 30 ATVs in an assault and carjacking following a fender bender.
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
ID Released For Inmate, Age 29, Who Died At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow
The identity has been released of a young inmate who died at a Long Island prison. According to Nassau County PD detectives, the 29-year-old man suffered a medical episode while at the Nassau County Correctional Facility located in East Meadow at 100 Carmen Ave. around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
News 12
Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving
A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Murder Inquiry Launched in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Man
The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wakefield on Thanksgiving Day. Police said that on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 8.41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street.
