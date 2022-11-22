ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

1 dead after fire erupts at Queens apartment building: FDNY

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — One person was pronounced dead after an apartment fire in Queens on Friday, an FDNY official said. Flames broke out at the building on 71st Avenue in Forest Hills around 8:30 a.m. An FDNY official at the scene told PIX11 News the fire was contained in one apartment that had […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man

Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old inmate at the East Meadow facility suffered a medical emergency brought on by an overdose of an unknown substance. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman released a statement...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
BronxVoice

Gas Station Worker Shot in Head

BRONX - A gas station worker remains in critical condition after being shot in the head by a man he was arguing with in the Bronx. The victim clings to life at Jacobi Hospital, cops say.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

QUEENS (PIX11) — A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. The NYPD released video and a picture of the man they say robbed or attempted to rob six locations since Oct. 27, 2022. PIX11 News obtained additional security video of the suspect in action […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Queens teen missing on Thanksgiving

QUEENS (PIX11) — Police issued a plea for help to find a missing teenage girl from Queens on Thanksgiving. Gigi Dougherty, 17, was last seen leaving her 160th Street home near 33rd Avenue around noon on Thanksgiving, police said. Officers said they were concerned for her mental health. The teen is about 5 feet, 6 […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving

A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Wakefield: Murder Inquiry Launched in Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Man

The NYPD has launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wakefield on Thanksgiving Day. Police said that on Thursday, Nov. 24, at around 8.41 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street.
