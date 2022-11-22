Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Texas businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday
GEORGETOWN, Texas — With Black Friday being a huge day for online and in-store purchases, it's the day after that local businesses look forward to: Small Business Saturday. Local small business owners and managers said the day isn't just about the deals but it's also a time for them to connect with their customers in new ways.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
Group in Austin to deliver giant Elon Musk sculpture to Tesla Gigafactory
AUSTIN, Texas — If you've been out and about in Austin this week, you may have come across a giant sculpture depicting Elon Musk around. The sculpture depicts Musk's head on the body of a goat all on top of a rocket. It's supposed to symbolize that Musk is the GOAT, an acronym for greatest of all time, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Zilker tree lighting, festive markets
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From the Zilker tree being lit to supporting small businesses, there's no shortage of things to do around town. Here’s a breakdown of just some of the...
Texas Gov. Abbott delivers Meals on Wheels on Thanksgiving
"Today, Cecilia, Audrey, & I continued our Thanksgiving tradition of delivering Meals on Wheels. We had the privilege of meeting Roy, a Marine & fellow Longhorn fan! From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Operation Turkey delivers thousands of meals on Thanksgiving
AUSTIN, Texas — Operation Turkey took place on Thanksgiving. A total of 1,500 volunteers at Rodeo Austin helped prepare and deliver meals to people in the Austin area. "It has been going great, doing a lot meals, feeding a lot of people, just helping, it’s nothing but great around here," said volunteer Tyler Murphy.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Texas
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Texas. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, or creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to learn that Chick-fil-A just opened their newest Texas restaurant location in the Flour Bluff area of Corpus Christi on November 17, 2022.
Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans
Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
Austin rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 13.5% in one year, study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has found that although the housing market is starting to cool off in Austin, the cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments are still increasing. In Zumper's newly released National Rent Report, they found that the city of Austin is ranked No. 21 out of 100 cities nationwide with the most expensive rent for residents.
Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
