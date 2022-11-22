Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Arthur Hayes doubles down on his bearish Bitcoin price prediction. Arthur Hayes, former CEO of BitMEX, has taken to Twitter to reiterate his recent bearish prediction, according to which Bitcoin could plunge to as low as $10,000. This comes after crypto firm Genesis, a subsidiary of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, reportedly began warning about potentially facing bankruptcy without funding. As stated in the tweet, Hayes now expects his friends in restructuring to start asking if he knows anyone at Genesis he can connect them with. Previously, U.Today reported that the former BitMEX CEO said he was ready to buy Bitcoin at $10,000 after Genesis's lending arm announced the suspension of withdrawals. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $16,565, up almost 5% in the last 24 hours.

2 DAYS AGO