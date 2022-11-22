Read full article on original website
u.today
Elon Musk Furiously Shutting Down False Rumor about Twitter and Sam Bankman-Fried
The surprising rumor about SBF’s ties with Twitter occurred in the space a few hours ago, but Elon Musk rushed to shut it down as soon as possible. According to Business Insider, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly owns a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. As the article suggested, on...
u.today
Justin Sun v. CZ? Sun's Poloniex Stops Using BSC-Based Stablecoins
u.today
Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital
u.today
Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1 Million, Says Superstar Investor Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood, chief executive officer of investment management firm Ark Invest, continues to stand by her firm’s prediction that Bitcoin is likely to hit $1 million by 2030. “You know, sometimes you need to battle-test, you need to go through crises to see the survivors first of all,” said the noted investor.
u.today
Shytoshi Kusama Shares Mysterious SHIB Post, XRP Prepares for Major Price Action, Shiba Inu Announces “Exclusive Deal” with Travala: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Mysterious Shiba post from lead SHIB dev puzzles community. Mysterious Shiba Inu-related tweets from both the community and the project’s team continue popping up here and there. This time, it was SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama to puzzle meme coin supporters: yesterday he shared a cryptic “WOOF” with his followers. Even though Kusama did not reveal the true message behind this tweet was, it seems that his intention was to encourage the SHIB community at the time of a major price rollback. The post quickly gained traction, getting more than 4,000 likes and 800 comments. Some followers used the post as an opportunity to share SHIB memes, while others used it as a chance to ask if the tweet was somehow hinting at Shibarium getting released soon.
u.today
Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
u.today
Arthur Hayes Reiterates Bearish BTC Prediction, Shibburn Calls Elon Musk to Action, This Cardano NFT Is up 80% in Volume on Snoop Dogg’s New Video: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Arthur Hayes doubles down on his bearish Bitcoin price prediction. Arthur Hayes, former CEO of BitMEX, has taken to Twitter to reiterate his recent bearish prediction, according to which Bitcoin could plunge to as low as $10,000. This comes after crypto firm Genesis, a subsidiary of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, reportedly began warning about potentially facing bankruptcy without funding. As stated in the tweet, Hayes now expects his friends in restructuring to start asking if he knows anyone at Genesis he can connect them with. Previously, U.Today reported that the former BitMEX CEO said he was ready to buy Bitcoin at $10,000 after Genesis's lending arm announced the suspension of withdrawals. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $16,565, up almost 5% in the last 24 hours.
u.today
Here's XRP's Value Proposition, According to John Deaton
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Explains Why There’s Crypto Crisis
In a recent Twitter thread, “Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb has rejected the idea that the cryptocurrency industry is in the middle of a liquidity crisis. The Lebanese-American intellectual argues that crypto is indeed in the middle of a crisis, but it is actually due to the lack of cash flow.
u.today
Cardano's Major Blockchain Metric Eyes Significant Increase, Here's What Happened
u.today
SEC Sued By Crypto-Focused Law Firm, Nouriel Roubini Tweets Sarcastic Comment
"Crypto crooks now blame SEC" Economist Nouriel Roubini, also known as "Dr. Doom" for his accurate prediction of the mortgage market crisis of 2008-2009, who is also a vocal hater of crypto, has taken to Twitter to extend his disgust at the cryptocurrency space. He has shared a link to...
u.today
Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Is Not Going Away
In a recent interview with CNBC, Mike Novogratz opined that Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was not going away in spite of the massive crisis. However, he believes that a lot of tokens will end up being washed out. Only those cryptocurrencies that have some utility will be able to survive this crypto winter, according to the cryptocurrency mogul.
u.today
Can Token Burns Make Terra Classic Skyrocket?
u.today
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Responds to VC Who Rejects Investing in Cardano-Related Start-ups
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Awakens by Moving Part of $160 Million BTC
Is Sea Stock a Buy After Promising to Slash Expenses?
The company is all-in on reaching self-sufficiency as quickly as possible.
u.today
BNB Reacts with 12% Growth After SAFU Fund Topping: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 25
u.today
Bitcoin Index Shows “Extreme Fear,” Here’s Why It May Be Good Sign
u.today
Morgan Stanley Compares Bitcoin (BTC) to Tesla (TSLA)
American banking giant Morgan Stanley recently compared the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) to that of Tesla (TSLA). As the chart below shows, they have been trading virtually in lockstep over the past year. The Tesla stock has shed roughly $500 billion of its market cap over the past two months...
