Engadget
Eufy robot vacuums are up to 48 percent off for Black Friday
Eufy robot vacuums are up to 48 percent off for Black Friday
Engadget
iRobot's premium Roomba s9+ robot vacuum is $220 off right now
iRobot's premium Roomba s9+ robot vacuum is $220 off right now
Engadget
The best Black Friday deals on music gear
The best Black Friday deals on music gear
Engadget
Amazon's smart thermostat is back down to $42 for Black Friday
Amazon's smart thermostat is back down to $42 for Black Friday
Engadget
Get a Black Friday doorbuster deal on Rosetta Stone
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Your holidays may be packed with company parties, family gatherings and interstate travel, but if you find downtime between the seasonal hustle and bustle, consider developing a new skill that can benefit you personally and professionally.
Engadget
Apple's new iPad is on sale for $426 for Black Friday
Apple's new iPad is on sale for $426 for Black Friday
Skin care is self care—shop sales on Tula this Black Friday with 30% off sitewide
Famous for its healthy skin care lines, Tula is on sale for 30% off with free shipping this Black Friday until 11/27 PCT.
Engadget
The best Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers for 2022
The best Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers for 2022
Engadget
The best Black Friday tech deals for 2022: discounts on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more
The best Black Friday tech deals for 2022: discounts on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more
Engadget
Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook price hits an all-time low for Black Friday
Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook price hits an all-time low for Black Friday
Engadget
The best Black Friday robot vacuum and smart home deals
The best Black Friday robot vacuum and smart home deals
Engadget
Get three months of Xbox Live Gold for $10 this Black Friday
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, so you'll likely find great deals on current-gen consoles like the . However, you'll need an Xbox Live Gold membership to enter matchmaking lobbies in paid titles. If you're unsure if online multiplayer is for you or are simply looking for a great sign-up deal, we're offering a , the lowest price it's ever been. This discount is only available this Black Friday, so here's your chance to go gold!
Engadget
Moog's holiday deals include a free new effects plugin
You'll also get 50 percent off the company's iOS and Mac apps. Moog's holiday promos this year include a particularly nice perk: a freebie. The synthesizer pioneer has released a free new MF-109S Saturator add-on (shown above) for all Moogerfooger Effects Plugins users. As the name implies, the plugin gives you more control over the input drive circuit to produce anything from analog saturation through to smooth compression. It also replicates the noise generator circuit of the Minimoog Model D, with control through a switchable filter type.
Engadget
Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT headphones are only $59 for Black Friday
Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT headphones are only $59 for Black Friday
Engadget
Hulu's Black Friday deal gives you one year for $2 per month
Disney's bundle is also on sale at just $80 for the year.
Engadget
Charles Darwin's full correspondence is now available online
You can read over 15,000 letters from the evolutionary science pioneer. You now have your chance to explore most of Charles Darwin's personal writing. The University of Cambridge has published all of the evolutionary scientist's surviving correspondence online, including 400 letters that have either surfaced or are newly "reinterpreted." The searchable collection now covers over 15,000 letters written between 1822 and 1882, ranging from his influential time aboard the HMS Beagle to On the Origin of Species and end-of-life reflections.
Engadget
The second-gen Apple Pencil drops back down to $89 for Black Friday
The second-gen Apple Pencil drops back down to $89 for Black Friday
Engadget
'God of War: Ragnarok' is Sony’s fastest-selling first-party title
It sold 5.1 million copies during its first week. God of War: Ragnarok has sold more copies in its debut week than any other first-party PlayStation title, the official PlayStation Twitter account. Sony says the game tallied 5.1 million sales through its first week, placing it ahead of The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Ragnarok’s predecessor, God of War (2018).
Engadget
Anker charging devices fall to all-time lows in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Anker charging devices fall to all-time lows in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Engadget
Google Workspace's latest updates include improved Gmail search
There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.
