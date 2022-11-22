Read full article on original website
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
Oregon State rallies past Oregon inspiring recruits in attendance
Fans rushed the field in Corvallis early Saturday evening as No. 21 Oregon State rallied from a 31-10 deficit to knock off No. 9 Oregon 38-34. The Beavers have their first nine-win season since 2012 with an opportunity to win 10 for the first time since 2006. Guys in the...
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend
College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14
Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
247Sports
Maryland Football's win triggered a major clause in Mike Locksley's contract
Mike Locksley didn't just win on the field with Maryland football's 37-0 drubbing of Rutgers on Saturday. He also won off of it. With the win, Locksley increased his longevity at Maryland. The contract extension he signed in April included a clause stating that with a seven-win season, he'd automatically earn another year tagged onto the end of his deal. Maryland improved to 7-5 with the win, meaning his contract now extends through the 2027 season. That would be the ninth year on the job for Maryland, the local native who always coveted the job and has been steadily improving the program's results.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Notre Dame Report Card (USC)
The most disappointing aspects of Notre Dame’s loss to USC were the inability of the Irish to create an effective running game, the failure to stop the Trojans’ rushing attack, and the decisive loss in the game of tag with Trojan QB-Caleb Williams.
Werner's weekly Big Ten power rankings: Michigan re-claims B1G's top spot
1) Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) There’s a new captain now in the Big Ten, and his name is Jim Harbaugh. Well, I guess he claimed this spot last season, but he held off a challenge to his top chair on Saturday. For a second-straight season, Michigan dominated Ohio State in the second half to win the Big Ten East and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. But to outscore No. 2 Ohio State 28-3 in the second half of a 45-23 rout in Columbus was Harbaugh’s biggest statement yet. J.J. McCarthy looked like the prince that was promised, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns, and Donovan Edwards looked like a star in his own right (22 rushes for 216 yards, 2 TDs) in relief of injured star Blake Corum. Michigan also likely dealt a deadly blow to C.J. Stroud’s Heisman campaign, twice intercepting the likely top-5 NFL Draft pick. Michigan quite literally planted its flag as the Big Ten’s top program on Saturday, legitimized by a second-straight double-digit win over its rival. Now, we’ll see if it can repeat as Big Ten champions and claim its first national title of the millennium.
Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix will have to make a difficult decision in the next few days to weeks. Does he choose to play in Oregon's Bowl Game, sit out to protect his health ahead of the NFL Draft, and end his college career, or does he go and use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave athletes due to the COVID year?
Ryan Day torched by media after Ohio State's second straight blowout loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second straight lopsided loss to their arch rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and likely keeps them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 13
College football's 2022 regular season has come to a swift conclusion. After 13 weeks of play, it is now time for postseason play. Unfortunately for Ohio State, that won't include the Buckeyes, at least not next weekend. The Scarlet and Gray made it through the first 12 weeks of the...
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
Daily Delivery: Kansas State AD Gene Taylor absolutely nailed the hire of Chris Klieman
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor took a lot of heat four years ago for hiring his best friend, Chris Klieman, as K-State football coach, but now, with the Wildcats advancing to the Big 12 Championship to play TCU next Saturday in Arlington, Texas, it's obvious Taylor hired the right guy to lead the K-State football program. As Fitz explains, Klieman said he's not going anywhere as long as Taylor is his boss, but the KSU AD still needs to lock Klieman up with a long-term contract to ensure he stays in Manhattan.
VOTE: Penn State Player of the Michigan State Game
Saturday's Senior Day game started off slow in true Nittany Lion fashion, only to keep Penn State fans tuned in until Sean Clifford and the PSU offense awaken to put the game away late in the fourth quarter. The Lions wrap up the 2022 regular season with 10-wins and possible New Year’s Six bowl bid on the line thanks to James Franklin’s squad finally dropping the hammer to score twice in 35 seconds to grab the 35-16 victory.
