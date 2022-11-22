1) Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) There’s a new captain now in the Big Ten, and his name is Jim Harbaugh. Well, I guess he claimed this spot last season, but he held off a challenge to his top chair on Saturday. For a second-straight season, Michigan dominated Ohio State in the second half to win the Big Ten East and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. But to outscore No. 2 Ohio State 28-3 in the second half of a 45-23 rout in Columbus was Harbaugh’s biggest statement yet. J.J. McCarthy looked like the prince that was promised, throwing for 263 yards and three touchdowns, and Donovan Edwards looked like a star in his own right (22 rushes for 216 yards, 2 TDs) in relief of injured star Blake Corum. Michigan also likely dealt a deadly blow to C.J. Stroud’s Heisman campaign, twice intercepting the likely top-5 NFL Draft pick. Michigan quite literally planted its flag as the Big Ten’s top program on Saturday, legitimized by a second-straight double-digit win over its rival. Now, we’ll see if it can repeat as Big Ten champions and claim its first national title of the millennium.

