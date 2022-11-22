Read full article on original website
Related
FSU Football continues to move up in the USA Today Coaches Poll
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State, which was ranked No. 16 last week, has moved up to No. 14 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. FSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including 5-3 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. FSU is now awaiting their bowl destination, which...
FSU commits DL Jaden Jones, DB Quindarrius Jones enjoy their official visits, ready to get to FSU in January
Florida State hosted two of their commitments on campus for official visits over the weekend in defensive back Quindarrius Jones and defensive lineman Jaden Jones. Here's everything the duo had to say about their weekend trips with the Seminoles:. DB Quindarrius Jones. Meridian (Miss.) three-star defensive back Quindarrius Jones enjoyed...
JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock recaps FSU unofficial visit and shares official visit plans
TALLAHASSEE -- Coffeyville C.C. four-star offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock made his way to Florida State on Friday for their game against Florida. He returned on Saturday for a bit more time around offensive line coach Alex Atkins and other members of the staff. At the conclusion of the Saturday portion...
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Four-star safety Isaac Smith recaps official visit to FSU
Four-star safety Isaac Smith wrapped up his official visit to Florida State on Sunday morning. The product of Itawamba Agricultural in Fulton, Miss. caught up with Noles247 and others to recap his visit. Smith, who was accompanied by his family on the official visit, exited the trip quite impressed with...
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
WATCH: 5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams talks FSU-UF experience, possible official visit to another school
TALLAHASSEE — 5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams spoke to Noles247 exclusively following his visit for the FSU-UF game last night. He spoke about his impressions of FSU's offense in the game, the environment inside Doak Campebell Stadium, his commitment status as well as a possible official visit to another program down the stretch. Here's that video interview:
FSU Men’s Basketball wraps up play at the ESPN Events Invitational against Nebraska on Sunday
Florida State wraps up play in the ESPN Events Invitational from the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. against Nebraska. The game between the Seminoles (1-6) and Cornhuskers (3-3) will be shown on ESPNews. Mark Neely and Randolph Childress will be on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane on the call.
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
Column: One man's field storming, is another man's party at the 50-yard line
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State outlasted Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Less than a minute after a fourth down pass by UF quarterback Anthony Richardson hit the grass between a pair of FSU defenders, the Seminoles were on the field to celebrate. And it wasn't just the...
Scouting preview: West Virginia
Florida is set to play its third and final matchup of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night in Portland, Oregon, at 8:30 p.m. ET against West Virginia. The game will be televised on ESPNU and can be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+. Coming off a comfortable Friday-night...
WVU-Florida: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (5-1) rebounded from their first loss by controlling throughout a win over Portland State on Friday night. Now? The Mountaineers will take on Florida in the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0