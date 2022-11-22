ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU commits DL Jaden Jones, DB Quindarrius Jones enjoy their official visits, ready to get to FSU in January

Florida State hosted two of their commitments on campus for official visits over the weekend in defensive back Quindarrius Jones and defensive lineman Jaden Jones. Here's everything the duo had to say about their weekend trips with the Seminoles:. DB Quindarrius Jones. Meridian (Miss.) three-star defensive back Quindarrius Jones enjoyed...
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
Four-star safety Isaac Smith recaps official visit to FSU

Four-star safety Isaac Smith wrapped up his official visit to Florida State on Sunday morning. The product of Itawamba Agricultural in Fulton, Miss. caught up with Noles247 and others to recap his visit. Smith, who was accompanied by his family on the official visit, exited the trip quite impressed with...
WATCH: 5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams talks FSU-UF experience, possible official visit to another school

TALLAHASSEE — 5-star FSU WR commit Hykeem Williams spoke to Noles247 exclusively following his visit for the FSU-UF game last night. He spoke about his impressions of FSU's offense in the game, the environment inside Doak Campebell Stadium, his commitment status as well as a possible official visit to another program down the stretch. Here's that video interview:
FSU Men’s Basketball wraps up play at the ESPN Events Invitational against Nebraska on Sunday

Florida State wraps up play in the ESPN Events Invitational from the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. against Nebraska. The game between the Seminoles (1-6) and Cornhuskers (3-3) will be shown on ESPNews. Mark Neely and Randolph Childress will be on the call. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane on the call.
Scouting preview: West Virginia

Florida is set to play its third and final matchup of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night in Portland, Oregon, at 8:30 p.m. ET against West Virginia. The game will be televised on ESPNU and can be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+. Coming off a comfortable Friday-night...
WVU-Florida: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (5-1) rebounded from their first loss by controlling throughout a win over Portland State on Friday night. Now? The Mountaineers will take on Florida in the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
