Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
The best Black Friday tech deals under $50
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The giant TVs...
Engadget
The best Black Friday Amazon deals on Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TV devices and more
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Now that Amazon...
Engadget
The best Black Friday headphone and earbud deals for 2022
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Black Friday is...
Engadget
'God of War: Ragnarok' is Sony’s fastest-selling first-party title
It sold 5.1 million copies during its first week. God of War: Ragnarok has sold more copies in its debut week than any other first-party PlayStation title, the official PlayStation Twitter account. Sony says the game tallied 5.1 million sales through its first week, placing it ahead of The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Ragnarok’s predecessor, God of War (2018).
Engadget
Microsoft: ‘Sony has more exclusive games … many of which are better quality’
Sony has more exclusive games than Xbox does, according to Microsoft, which claims that many of its rival's first-party titles "are better quality." Lest you believe Microsoft is dunking on its own game studios for no reason, the company made the assertion in a filing with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is conducting an in-depth review of the planned Activision Blizzard acquisition. Although the filing is dated October 31st, Eurogamer notes that the document has just been made publicly available.
Engadget
The best Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers for 2022
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Black Friday deals...
Engadget
The best Black Friday tech deals for 2022: discounts on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Black Friday is...
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more
As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Phone Arena
Apple's standard 10.9-inch iPad (2022) is on sale at special prices in all variants
Due to its late release and attractive new design with thinner-than-ever bezels and more screen real estate squeezed into a similarly compact body as its 2021 predecessor, Apple's 10th generation iPad was not expected to score very substantial discounts this holiday season. That made it pretty surprising to see B&H...
livingetc.com
We gave the Sonos Beam soundbar 5-stars, and now it's $90 off for Black Friday
Sonos makes some of the most popular speakers and home cinema systems around, so it's always cause for celebration when the brand slashes the prices of its best devices during events like Black Friday. And even better - one of the speakers that has been discounted is the Sonos Beam (2nd Gen), which we gave full marks when we reviewed it (opens in new tab) earlier this year.
WDW News Today
Report Claims Disney Could Be Sold to Apple Under Returning CEO Bob Iger
Ever since Disney bought Pixar Animation Studios in 2006, there have been rumors that Apple could or would buy The Walt Disney Company. Now that Bob Iger is back in the CEO chair, speculation is back that he could cement his legacy with a sale to Apple (or some other mega buyer).
Amazon Selling Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Early
Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography is available for free on Amazon when customers take a trial of their audiobook service, Audible. The shock sale comes two months before the memoir Spare hits book stores in the U.K. The audiobook however will not be available to listen to until January 10 but even if shoppers cancel their trial the book will still be available to read in January. The Royal Family is said to be very concerned about the publication of the book, which is expected to lay bare the issues that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have experienced.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Engadget
Google Workspace's latest updates include improved Gmail search
There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.
Engadget
Critter & Guitari’s 201 Music Synthesizer is the long-awaited successor to its Pocket Piano
Critter & Guitari's lineup of hackable music computers and video synths are undeniably unique. They do things that practically no other instrument can, plus they're probably the most visually distinctive portable music devices out there. Its latest creation is the 201 Music Synthesizer, an arguably long overdue replacement for the company's first product — the Pocket Piano.
Engadget
Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT headphones are only $59 for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It's easy to...
notebookcheck.net
Twitter looks far from dead as usage apparently skyrockets post Elon Musk buyout
Twitter is reportedly experiencing a significant surge in usage. Per the latest figures posted by Elon Musk, the platform has recorded an additional 1.6 million Daily Active Users (DAU) over the past week. The recent spike comes amidst widespread uncertainty regarding the site’s future as employees have allegedly resigned en masse over the previous days.
Engadget
Amazon orders limited series about the FTX crypto exchange scandal
The Russo brothers are creating a series for Amazon based on the story of how FTX, which was once one of the most well-known crypto exchanges, met such a swift and scandalous end. According to Variety, Amazon has approved a limited series adaptation with eight episodes and is looking to start production by spring next year. David Weil, who previously worked with the Russo brothers in their Prime Video series Citadel, will write and executive produce the pilot episode. Meanwhile, Anthony and Joe Russo, known for directing four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, are reportedly in talks of directing on top of serving as the show's executive producers.
Engadget
Tesla's FSD driver assist beta is now available to anyone who wants to pay
After gradually expanding access to its so-called full self-driving (FSD) beta for the last few years, Tesla is opening it up to anyone who has paid for it, Elon Musk announced in a tweet. "Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option," he said.
Engadget
Eufy robot vacuums are up to 48 percent off for Black Friday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've wanted...
Comments / 0