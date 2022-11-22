We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Alexa Weibel waited years for a proper dining room — an inviting space with a sizable table that could comfortably fit a (small) crowd. So when she, an editor for NYT Cooking, and her husband, Joe, also a chef and culinary director at Creative Edge Parties, bought their late 1800s home, a dining room was not only a non-negotiable, but this space also quickly shot to the top of their decorating punch list. The couple knew they’d be entertaining often and wanted to set up a warm, welcoming, and functional room for hosting friends and family, which was something they didn’t have the square footage for before.

3 DAYS AGO