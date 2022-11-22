ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mansionglobal.com

Inside the 290-Square-Foot London Cottage That’s Asking $1.4 Million

Five years ago, English real-estate developer Robin Swailes saw a newspaper article about a property claiming to be the smallest detached home in the London area. He was charmed by the roughly 290-square-foot cottage, and bought it for about $825,000. “I could see the opportunity to make it a really...
hypebeast.com

Take a Look Inside the World's Skinniest Skyscraper by SHoP Architects

Construction for 111 West 57th Street, consisting of two adjacent structures including the historic Steinway Hall, once home to the Steinway & Sons piano company, and a new 1,428-foot tower designed by SHoP Architects has officially been completed. Heralding the completion of monumental residential development, the interior architecture, designed by Studio Sofield, has now been fully unveiled by JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group for the very first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Blank Slate Dining Room Gets a Bold Color Makeover and a Bespoke Record Storage Wall

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Alexa Weibel waited years for a proper dining room — an inviting space with a sizable table that could comfortably fit a (small) crowd. So when she, an editor for NYT Cooking, and her husband, Joe, also a chef and culinary director at Creative Edge Parties, bought their late 1800s home, a dining room was not only a non-negotiable, but this space also quickly shot to the top of their decorating punch list. The couple knew they’d be entertaining often and wanted to set up a warm, welcoming, and functional room for hosting friends and family, which was something they didn’t have the square footage for before.

