IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Review in Progress
The suffocating darkness of Warhammer 40,000's bleak future isn't where one would typically seek out a breath of fresh air, but I've come away from every session of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide reinvigorated nonetheless. Whether it's the vicious yet darkly comedic melee brawls or the head-bop-inducing synthwave tracks blasting throughout intense shootouts, this four-player cooperative FPS from developer Fatshark frequently has me grinning like an idiot. While Darktide is still getting updates and new content during its pre-order beta window, sluggish performance issues are the only thing that has tempered my excitement for its full release next week – but even those problems don't diminish the glory that comes with chain-swording heretics in half.
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol's Season Pass Will Include New Death Animations [UPDATE]
Update (11/23/22) - Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen A. Schofield took to Twitter to confirm that the team isn’t “holding anything back from the main game for the season pass.” This means that there will be no death animations locked behind the season pass for the main story.
IGN
The Best PlayStation Character Face-Off
God of War Ragnarok has finally arrived and has brought Kratos, one of PlayStation’s most iconic characters, back into the spotlight. Kratos has undergone quite a journey from where he began in 2005, but is he the greatest character ever to grace the world of PlayStation? To solve this issue once and for all, we need you to help us decide who the best PlayStation character of all time is.
IGN
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
IGN
Disenchanted - Official Classic Claim Trailer
It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.
IGN
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: The 5 Biggest MCU Reveals
Warning: this article contains full spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the special. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have been the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4, but those lovable A-holes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy just had to get the last word in. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special catches up with Star-Lord and his team and adds Kevin Bacon to the list of the MCU’s mightiest heroes.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - All Legendary Chests: Vanaheim
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Legendary Chest location in Vanaheim. *SPOILER WARNING* This region unlocks roughly halfway through GoW Ragnarok's story, meaning that this video contains some unavoidable mid-game spoilers. If you haven't completed the main quest called The Reckoning, we reccomend holding off watching this video until you have.
IGN
Ranking the Phase 4 Marvel Movies and Shows From Worst to Best
The folks at IGN have pooled their minds to rank each of the 16 movies and shows that make up Phase 4. Where do fan-favorites like WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home fall? Let’s find out.
IGN
Team Ninja Responds to Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden Reboot Reports
Nioh developer Team Ninja has responded to rumours that it's planning to reboot the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden franchises, indicating that we probably won't see a revival anytime soon. Speaking to VGC, Team Ninja's creative director Tom Lee said that, despite showing both franchises at a conference under...
IGN
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is $20 Off Today
Save $20.00 on all nine Star Wars movies in playable Lego form. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delightfully destructive, but instead of blood and gore you get satisfying Lego sounds and endless coins. If you're looking for a game to play with your kids during the upcoming days off from school, this is the perfect pick.
IGN
Jason Mantzoukas on Putting the Teenager in Tellarite on Star Trek: Prodigy
Whether you know him from his podcast How Did This Get Made?, his roles in movies and shows like John Wick: Chapter 3, The League, and The Good Place, or his many voiceover parts, actor Jason Mantzoukas is seemingly ubiquitous. And these days, one of his more high-profile roles is as the alien Jankom Pog on the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Prologue
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we begin our journey in Paldea. We choose our Starter Pokemon and enroll in Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet Version. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN
Black Friday 2022: Get Tons of Great Graphic Tees, Video Game Figures, and More on the IGN Store
Black Friday 2022 is exploding all over the internet, and IGN's own store is not immune to the siren's song of sales. Right now you can pick up tons of cool, nerdy stuff, and save 15% (and up to 30%) with IGN Plus. Graphic tees of characters like Wolverine, Ren...
IGN
Valorant: Recent Job Openings Suggest Potential Console Release for the Popular Riot Shooter Title
It's been known for quite some time that Riot Games has been working on a mobile port for its popular shooter title, Valorant. With a beta version of Valorant Mobile already being tested out, it's only a matter of time before the game shows up on Android or iOS. With...
IGN
Deadpool 3: New Rumors and Teases Suggest the Arrival of a Major X-Men Character in the Upcoming MCU Film
Ever since Deadpool 3 was announced to feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, not much has been revealed about the upcoming MCU film. However, a new casting leak from a popular insider might reveal which character might make its way to the famed live-action universe. Recently, leaker DanielRPK revealed that Marvel Studios...
