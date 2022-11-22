ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Graham House Christmas Dinner planned

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

The annual Graham House Christmas dinner will take place on Dec. 9 and 10. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. on both nights. Tickets are $25 each. Choose a night and order tickets through Jimmy Bowling by calling or texting 304-716-6430.

According to a recent update, the menu will consist of turkey, stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry salad, dessert and tea or coffee.

For more information, contact Jimmy Bowling at the above number or visit the Graham House Christmas Dinner Facebook event page.

The post Graham House Christmas Dinner planned appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner

The Talcott Fire Department Auxiliary is giving back to the community this Christmas season with a free Community Christmas Dinner. The event will take place on Dec. 18 between 1 and 3 p.m. or until the food runs out. At this time, the location is TBD. Anyone interested in making a monetary donation to help with the dinner can reach out to the auxiliary by email at tfd.auxiliary@gmail.com. Square is available for digital donations. The auxiliary will be releasing more information soon. The post TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
Hinton News

HHF sponsors A Hometown Christmas Show

The Hinton Hope Foundation is sponsoring “A Hometown Hinton Christmas Show” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Summers County Memorial Building (handicap accessible). The show will feature local artists of all ages performing your favorite Christmas songs. This year's emcee is WVVA's, Christina Kass. The Hinton Hope Foundation provides college scholarships each year to two Summers County High School Seniors. The proceeds from the show will go towards the scholarship fund. Admission is $10 for ages five and up; $7 with a new, unwrapped toy. The toys will benefit the Summers County Toy Fund (ages birth to 12), which has helped hundreds of local children receive Christmas gifts over the years. Monetary donations will also be accepted towards the efforts of the Toy Drive. This is a family-friendly event! Bring extra cash for some yummy concessions.For more information, call 681-238-3045 or visit the Hinton Hope Foundation on Facebook. The post HHF sponsors A Hometown Christmas Show appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

This must-see light display in Fayette County consists of over 150,000 lights

BECKWITH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many of us have just wrapped up Thanksgiving, but Christmas festivities are already underway or will start very soon. One local park will soon power on its 150,000 Christmas lights for people to enjoy. Starting on Thursday, December 1st, the Fayette County Park in Beckwith will be shining brightly each evening through December, except for Christmas Day and Dec. 31, as they host their annual “Lacy’s Lights” display.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fantastic Finds found a new home

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers with the Bluefield Union Mission gave out hot meals on Thanksgiving Day to those in need, and outside of the donations from the community, they had another group to thank for their funds. For years, Fantastic Finds took in donations from the community, filling their store with everything and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Christmas parade announced

The annual Hinton Christmas parade is scheduled to take place on Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Hinton’s Hallmark Christmas. The lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Pivont Funeral Home. The tree lighting will be at City Park immediately following the parade. Before the parade, Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival will be […] The post Hinton Christmas parade announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Newborns in turkey costumes from West Virginia hospital featured on TODAY

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some newborns from a hospital in West Virginia were so cute in their Thanksgiving turkey costumes that they made an appearance on TODAY. Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia dressed up several of their Thanksgiving week newborns as turkeys, and they are just too cute. Baby Leilich and baby Stewart were pictured in the TODAY story “Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving.” The hospital also posted the photos on its Facebook page.
BECKLEY, WV
WFXR

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia

Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Food Banks, Pantries Hit By Inflation As More Families Seek Help

As high prices force more people to ask for help to put food on the table, food pantries across the state are feeling the strain as well. A recent survey from Feeding America, a nonprofit network of 200 food banks, found that 155 food pantries reported a jump in the number of families facing food insecurity.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Bramwell turns 134 years old

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Everyone wish the town of Bramwell a happy belated birthday! The town of Bramwell turned a whopping 134 years old on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Bramwell is the first and oldest incorporated town in Mercer County dating all the way back to 1888, and it is chock full of history, […]
BRAMWELL, WV
WVNS

Roses opens in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Roses is now officially open for business in Hinton. The department store opened its doors just in time for folks in Summers County to get some early holiday shopping done. One customer said she is excited to have a new place to shop in Hinton after Magic Mart shut down. “I’m […]
HINTON, WV
The Roanoke Star

Holiday Wreath Laying Events Scheduled at Virginia’s Three Veterans Cemeteries

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. “The Commonwealth’s three state […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Hinton is preparing to celebrate the holidays

Hinton is gearing up for Christmas with multiple 2022 events. For example, the Ritz Theater is showing several fan-favorite Christmas movies for free over the coming weeks. Hinton's Hometown Christmas event is happening on Dec. 3 The Hinton Hope Foundation is hosting its annual Christmas concert featuring local talent. According to a recent announcement, the show is scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Summers County Memorial Building. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy will receive a discounted ticket price. Several days after the Christmas Festival, Hinton's Hometown Christmas is hosting a Cookie Express. Participants will pick up a golden ticket and...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

The Christmas Walk is back!

Remember the hundreds of luminaries lighting the streets, the beauty of the historic churches decked out for Christmas and the joy of gathering with friends and neighbors to celebrate? The Christmas Walk has been a much-loved tradition in Hinton for many years. Due to the dangers of spreading the Covid virus, we have not been able to gather for the last 2 years. This year, we will hold the walk once again. Mark your calendars for Saturday evening, Dec. 10 starting at 6 PM to take part. Come, bring your family and friends for a holy and joy-filled evening. The walk will start this year at First Christian Church at 620 Temple Street (the corner of 7th and Temple). The last church will be the First Presbyterian Church at 3rd and Ballengee. A reception at City Park will follow to savor a hot drink, hear the drummers, enjoy snacks and of course, the fine company. The post The Christmas Walk is back! appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Chipotle is coming to Beckley!

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley City Officials confirm Chipotle is finally making its way to Beckley. Mayor Rob Rappold announced today, November 22, 2022, that Beckley’s City Planning Commission has been into contact with developers who plan to bring the restaurant to 1080 North Eisenhower Drive. “I’ve been told it’s near Kohl’s, in that shopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy