Graham House Christmas Dinner planned

The annual Graham House Christmas dinner will take place on Dec. 9 and 10. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. on both nights. Tickets are $25 each. Choose a night and order tickets through Jimmy Bowling by calling or texting 304-716-6430.

According to a recent update, the menu will consist of turkey, stuffed pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry salad, dessert and tea or coffee.

For more information, contact Jimmy Bowling at the above number or visit the Graham House Christmas Dinner Facebook event page.

