“Work better.” Remember when they pushed the narrative that this vaccine would protect you from Covid; boy have things shifted. Whoever is running this b.s., is relying on the naive people, of society, who are quick to forget what they were told just a year ago.
The CDC has been politicized like the other Government Agencies! Now, we don’t know how truthful they are!!! Besides no one has mentioned the various side effects from the vaccine!
they work? Really? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Thank God the polio vaccine, the hepatitis vaccine, the smallpox vaccine ect....actually prevent you from getting the disease or transmitting the disease unlike the covid vaccine.
Related
Doctors say trendy turmeric supplements can cause liver damage and urge Americans to know the risks
Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke
As the virus mutates, the most common COVID symptoms appear to be changing, too
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
How effective is the flu shot this year?
US softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
If You Haven’t Gotten COVID Yet, This Might Be Why
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Repeat COVID Infection Doubles the Risk of Death
Many patients with weak immune systems don't realize their Covid-19 medicine isn't as effective as it used to be
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
Amy Schumer said her son was hospitalized with a flu-like virus that's sickening kids across the US. Here are the symptoms to watch out for.
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
Severe RSV illness possible in adults
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 290