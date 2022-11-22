Flint, MI — Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the City of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce invite Genesee County residents to the first Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland. This event is a great time to meet entrepreneurs in the Flint region, support their businesses and get some holiday shopping done. Small businesses will line 2nd Street in downtown Flint between S. Saginaw and Harrison Street with merchandise on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 3 – 7 p.m.

FLINT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO