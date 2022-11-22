ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland event kicks off holiday shopping in downtown Flint

Flint, MI — Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the City of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce invite Genesee County residents to the first Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland. This event is a great time to meet entrepreneurs in the Flint region, support their businesses and get some holiday shopping done. Small businesses will line 2nd Street in downtown Flint between S. Saginaw and Harrison Street with merchandise on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 3 – 7 p.m.
Veteran-owned Flint cannabis company to give away 1,000 turkeys

Flint, MI—A local cannabis company is bringing Thanksgiving cheer—and 1,000. turkeys—to people in the Flint area for the second year in a row. Veteran-owned Light’N Up Cannabis Company will be gifting hundreds of birds this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last. The store is located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard in Flint, Mich.
Carriage Town Bakery opens on the edge of downtown Flint

Flint, MI—Despite the season’s first snow and what food service manager John Rigg called “opening quietly,” the soft launch of Carriage Town Bakery saw a steady stream of patrons ordering donuts by the dozen on the morning of Nov. 15, 2022. The bakery at 604 Garland...
Community groups appeal permit approval for asphalt plant bordering Flint

Flint, MI— A coalition of Flint community groups is working to appeal a decision allowing the installation of an asphalt plant bordering Flint and Genesee Twp., Mich. Ajax Material Corporation proposed the plant in December 2020. By summer 2021 it garnered criticism from a nearby prayer center, local Flint organizers and residents prior to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) permit approval on Nov. 15, 2021.
Flint City Council approves $11.5 million for Berston Field House upgrades

Flint, MI – The City of Flint and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation are lending financial support to the expansion and renovation of Berston Field House. On Nov. 14, 2022, Flint City Council accepted a $10 million grant from the Mott Foundation and allocated a further $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the north Flint recreation center’s remodel.
Here’s a rundown of the Nov. 16 Flint Board of Ed meeting

Flint, MI–During its Nov. 16, 2022 meeting, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education ratified a union contract and authorized millions in grant funding among other decisions. Here’s what happened at Wednesday’s meeting:. Ratified contract with the Congress of Flint School Administrators. The Board voted 4-1...
Melody Relerford to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed

Flint, MI—According to unofficial results from the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, Melody Relerford will be appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education. Relerford comes to the seat by way of receiving the highest number of votes on the general election...
African American Film series returns to Flint

Flint, MI — Communities First, Inc. (CFI) is excited to announce the Eighth Annual African American Film Series in partnership with the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA). As always, the films selected are designed to highlight the works of African American creatives as well as inspire, inform, empower and entertain the participants. This year marks the organization’s eighth time bringing this free, educational program to the Flint community.
Sheldon Neeley is re-elected mayor of Flint

Flint, MI— According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint after beating out opponent Dr. Karen Weaver in this year’s race for the city’s top seat by 1,281 votes. The Nov. 8...
