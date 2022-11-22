Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland event kicks off holiday shopping in downtown Flint
Flint, MI — Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the City of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce invite Genesee County residents to the first Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland. This event is a great time to meet entrepreneurs in the Flint region, support their businesses and get some holiday shopping done. Small businesses will line 2nd Street in downtown Flint between S. Saginaw and Harrison Street with merchandise on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 3 – 7 p.m.
Flint nonprofit to give away winter attire ahead of the holiday
Flint, MI—A local nonprofit is looking to help Flint and Genesee County kids stay warm this winter. Uma Strong Marshall Outreach and Community Building Friends will be holding the 7th Annual Warming Bodies Through Love Winter Attire Giveaway today, Monday, Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “I’m...
Flint Roller Derby returns with vengeance after 3-year break
Flint, MI—It was early on in the first half of Flint Roller Derby’s game against the Downriver Dolls last Sunday when Ash Tray, one of Flint’s top scorers, snapped the front two wheels off of one of her skates. Determined to compete during Flint’s first game back...
Application process for $18 million of Flint’s ARPA funding still unclear
Flint, MI– Over $18 million of the City of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was set aside for community grants in the city’s allocation plan a month ago. However, the city has yet to provide its process for handing those dollars over to the local organizations it promised them to.
Veteran-owned Flint cannabis company to give away 1,000 turkeys
Flint, MI—A local cannabis company is bringing Thanksgiving cheer—and 1,000. turkeys—to people in the Flint area for the second year in a row. Veteran-owned Light’N Up Cannabis Company will be gifting hundreds of birds this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last. The store is located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard in Flint, Mich.
Flint’s Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village to host turkey giveaway
Flint, MI—On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) will host its annual “Holiday Turkey Giveaway” for the Flint and Genesee County Community. The event, being held in partnership with Islamic Relief USA, is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 17. in the...
Carriage Town Bakery opens on the edge of downtown Flint
Flint, MI—Despite the season’s first snow and what food service manager John Rigg called “opening quietly,” the soft launch of Carriage Town Bakery saw a steady stream of patrons ordering donuts by the dozen on the morning of Nov. 15, 2022. The bakery at 604 Garland...
Initiative provides new equipment, career development for Genesee Career Institute students
Flint, MI—A national initiative is providing Genesee Career Institute (GCI) students with access to new technical education in order to nurture the next generation of manufacturers. The initiative, known as SME Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education (PRIME), is a program of the SME Education Foundation, a nonprofit focused on...
Community groups appeal permit approval for asphalt plant bordering Flint
Flint, MI— A coalition of Flint community groups is working to appeal a decision allowing the installation of an asphalt plant bordering Flint and Genesee Twp., Mich. Ajax Material Corporation proposed the plant in December 2020. By summer 2021 it garnered criticism from a nearby prayer center, local Flint organizers and residents prior to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) permit approval on Nov. 15, 2021.
Flint City Council approves $11.5 million for Berston Field House upgrades
Flint, MI – The City of Flint and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation are lending financial support to the expansion and renovation of Berston Field House. On Nov. 14, 2022, Flint City Council accepted a $10 million grant from the Mott Foundation and allocated a further $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the north Flint recreation center’s remodel.
Here’s a rundown of the Nov. 16 Flint Board of Ed meeting
Flint, MI–During its Nov. 16, 2022 meeting, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education ratified a union contract and authorized millions in grant funding among other decisions. Here’s what happened at Wednesday’s meeting:. Ratified contract with the Congress of Flint School Administrators. The Board voted 4-1...
Here’s what happened at the Nov. 14 Flint City Council meeting
Flint, MI– Following a vote for council president and vice president, the Flint City Council agreed to invite two candidates for the city clerk position for interviews and approved a series of grants and budget amendments. Here’s what happened at Flint City Council’s Nov. 14, 2022, meeting:
Goodbye to ‘the heartbeat of Flint’: Mark Baldwin is remembered for his love of city, community
Flint, MI— Depending on who you talk to, Mark Baldwin was many things. He was an urban farm owner, a photographer, a neighbor, a friend, a lunch buddy, a community organizer, “a force,” or the best person to call when you needed just about anything. But if...
The Nov. 8 general election is tomorrow: here’s some helpful info for Flint voters
Flint, MI– Michigan’s 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022, and City of Flint residents have numerous ways to make their voices heard even if they haven’t registered to vote prior to Election Day or cannot vote in-person. Voting precincts will open at 7...
Melody Relerford to fill vacant seat on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—According to unofficial results from the Nov. 8, 2022 general election, Melody Relerford will be appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education. Relerford comes to the seat by way of receiving the highest number of votes on the general election...
African American Film series returns to Flint
Flint, MI — Communities First, Inc. (CFI) is excited to announce the Eighth Annual African American Film Series in partnership with the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA). As always, the films selected are designed to highlight the works of African American creatives as well as inspire, inform, empower and entertain the participants. This year marks the organization’s eighth time bringing this free, educational program to the Flint community.
Search for Flint City Clerk delayed as council members disagree on appointment process
Flint, MI–Flint City Council held a special meeting on Nov. 9, 2022 to invite city clerk candidates for a public interview, but the body failed to take any action after members disagreed on how to manage the process. The City of Flint has been searching for a new city...
The unofficial numbers are in: here are Flint’s 2022 election results
Flint, MI– According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint. The city also has a host of new school board members and renewed its extant police services millage. The Nov. 8 election saw Flint’s...
Voters find ‘fresh new leadership,’ incumbents lose their seats on Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—Four of five candidates from a slate of school board hopefuls won Flint Community Schools Board of Education seats during Flint’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, with no incumbent board members on the ballot holding their positions. As election night wore on, the lights dimmed at the watch...
Sheldon Neeley is re-elected mayor of Flint
Flint, MI— According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint after beating out opponent Dr. Karen Weaver in this year’s race for the city’s top seat by 1,281 votes. The Nov. 8...
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0