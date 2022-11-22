ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve resolution to dispose of Secondary Roads shops in Avoca, Caledonia, Hancock, Lewis and Walnut

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCrCE_0jK3gEla00

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a resolution authorizing disposal county-owned property following a public hearing in which there were no comments.

The property includes the Secondary Roads shops located in Avoca, Caledonia, Hancock, Lewis and Walnut. The Secondary Roads Facility plan has consolidated shops to reduce operating costs and these properties are nearing the end of their useful life and no longer serve the needs of the Secondary Roads Department functions.

Supervisors Chairman Tim Wichman…

These properties will be listed and sold by a Real Estate Agent to private buyers; or be gifted, or be sold to an Iowa Governmental Subdivision at the appraised value as determined by the Board. The expenses incurred by any sale will be at the buyer’s cost. The cumulative appraised value of said properties was found to be $552,500.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Officers partner with other states to increase patrol on waterfowl hunters

(Area) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources joined its fellow agencies in Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska on a joint project to check waterfowl regulations compliance. The effort was referred to as Operation Early Birds. Officers in Southwest Iowa focused their attention on the Riverton area. “Tried to time it with the peak of the migration. They wanted to get out and check compliance with quite a few waterfowl hunters. Our officers spend a couple of days down in Fremont County at the Riverton complex area. During those four days they made 136 contacts with waterfowl hunters, issued 48 warnings and 23 citations in a 36 hour period.”
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE

A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Temporary Ramp Closure at the I-29/I-680 System Interchange Near Crescent Scheduled for Monday, November 28

(Atlantic) A routine maintenance project at the Interstate 29/Interstate 680 system interchange near Crescent requires closing the southbound Interstate 29 to the westbound I-680 ramp from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, weather permitting. During this closure, the Iowa Department of Transportation Atlantic Office press release states...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School District Settles Small Claims Litigation

(Griswold) The Griswold School District has won a case in small claims court against a former employee for resigning after signing a contract. During his Monday report to the School Board, school Superintendent Dave Henrichs said this violated school policy. The Griswold School Board also passed a resolution to keep...
GRISWOLD, IA
WOWT

Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Major commercial fire in Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Post Election Audit Report

(Adair Co) Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg reported to the Board of Supervisors Wednesday on the post-election audit report. The post-election audit was held last week. In other news, the Supervisors approved a resolution awarding a contract to A.M. Cohron & Sons for the IN32 Washington Bridge project in the amount of $1,223,831.87.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Auditor Jill Ozuna Sworn In

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mark Petersen presented Auditor Jill Ozuna with the Oath of Office at Tuesday morning’s board meeting. In July, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors appointed Jill Ozuna as county auditor following the resignation of Stephania Burke. Ozuna’s term runs to December 31, 2024. Ozuna ran unopposed in the General election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Today is Small Business Saturday

(Atlantic) Today marks the 13th Annual Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to supporting the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve neighborhoods around the country. Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, said Atlantic will participate in Small Business Saturday. Consumers can...
ATLANTIC, IA
K92.3

Iowa Farmer Fined For Years Of Manure, Water, & Carcass Violations

An Iowa farmer has settled a lawsuit after committing numerous manure and water pollution violations. Steven Kerns runs a hog confinement feeding operation in Taylor County along with a joint confinement feeding operation and an open feedlot operation in Ringgold County. A lawsuit from the state alleges that Kerns committed a series of water pollution, manure management, and composting violations at the two operations.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Rotary Auction Net Proceeds Released

(Atlantic) The 39th Annual Atlantic Rotary Auction raised $35,395.00 on Saturday. The auction results were presented to members at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Board Secretary Dolly Bergmann says all the money goes back into the community. The proceeds from this year’s raffle netted over $2,000.00. The proceeds go to...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy