Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve resolution to dispose of Secondary Roads shops in Avoca, Caledonia, Hancock, Lewis and Walnut

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a resolution authorizing disposal county-owned property following a public hearing in which there were no comments.

The property includes the Secondary Roads shops located in Avoca, Caledonia, Hancock, Lewis and Walnut. The Secondary Roads Facility plan has consolidated shops to reduce operating costs and these properties are nearing the end of their useful life and no longer serve the needs of the Secondary Roads Department functions.

Supervisors Chairman Tim Wichman…

These properties will be listed and sold by a Real Estate Agent to private buyers; or be gifted, or be sold to an Iowa Governmental Subdivision at the appraised value as determined by the Board. The expenses incurred by any sale will be at the buyer’s cost. The cumulative appraised value of said properties was found to be $552,500.