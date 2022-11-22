ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris

We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Dense fog for Thanksgiving night, a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Sunday – Kris

We are tracking several travel hazards between now and the end of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Dense fog will plague drivers Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday night, light valley rain will turn to snow in spots. Travel over the area mountain passes will be snowy at times on Friday. Finally, we are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest

Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
SPOKANE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Spokane, WA

We may earn a commission from affiliate links () In Eastern Washington, Spokane is the second-largest city in the state. And it’s surrounded by several stunning places to hike. Numerous landscapes invite all-day exploration, including the Spokane River corridor, which runs right through the center of town. Riverside State Park is separated into several different units along this scenic waterway, with each offering memorable paths to follow.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning. According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope news updates – Nov. 22

SPOKANE, Wash. – Camp Hope news updates – Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gov. Jay Inslee tours Camp Hope in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Spokane on Sunday to attend a Gonzaga game. While in town, Inslee toured the large homeless camp along I-90 named Camp Hope. Inslee met with the funder of Jewels Helping Hands, Julie Garcia, an organization providing homeless services in Spokane, who...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Water main break closes parts of southbound Division street

SPOKANE. Wash. – Crews are responding to a water main break on Division Street between 6th and 7th avenue. A detour is in place for drivers traveling south on Division. Northbound lanes are currently open. The break is expected to be fixed by midnight. Right now, you should avoid...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

