Sacramento County, CA

ABC10

Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homicide detectives investigating after man shot in Sacramento's Land Park area

SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot near William Land Park in Sacramento late Friday afternoon.The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of the shooting in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street.Officers responded and learned the 37-year-old male victim was taken by friends to the nearby 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where they waited for an ambulance.When they arrived at the gas station, the officers learned the man suffered a gunshot wound they described as serious but not life-threatening. However, hours later, Sacramento police confirmed the victim had since been pronounced dead.Sacramento police said there have been no arrests and no further information was available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Windows broken at several Woodland businesses

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
WOODLAND, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
AUBURN, CA
kymkemp.com

Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday

Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville man sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for embezzling small family business

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man suspected of embezzling more than $2 million from a small business in Roseville was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 9 years in prison. Robert Barnack, 67, represented himself as a financial advisor for a family-owned agriculture business from 2012 to 2017 after initially presenting himself as a Chief Investment Officer for another company.
ROSEVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man found dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday morning during a medication call, according to officials. The 63-year-old man had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officials say he tested negative for COVID-19 and they do not suspect it being a factor in his death.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP: Woman dead after walking in front of a vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a female pedestrian died after walking directly in front of a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said that a vehicle was traveling in the third lane northbound on Watt Avenue when a woman crossed the street “outside of any marked crosswalks.” The woman […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Humboldt SWAT team arrests man wanted on homicide charge out of Sacramento

EUREKA, Calif. — A coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested a man wanted for homicide out of the Sacramento area on Tuesday. Around 2:15 p.m., law enforcement could be heard over the police scanner following the suspect's vehicle on Myrtle Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect crashed the car on Mitchell Heights Drive.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

