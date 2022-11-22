Read full article on original website
Two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle accident in Sacramento County happened Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened in Sloughhouse near Ione Road and Jackson Road. There were very few details available about the crash, but the fire district said they requested an air ambulance.
Homicide detectives investigating after man shot in Sacramento's Land Park area
SACRAMENTO — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot near William Land Park in Sacramento late Friday afternoon.The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4 p.m. to reports of the shooting in the area of the 4100 block of 23rd Street.Officers responded and learned the 37-year-old male victim was taken by friends to the nearby 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where they waited for an ambulance.When they arrived at the gas station, the officers learned the man suffered a gunshot wound they described as serious but not life-threatening. However, hours later, Sacramento police confirmed the victim had since been pronounced dead.Sacramento police said there have been no arrests and no further information was available.
At least one person hospitalized after crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento County on Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Officials said the crash involved two vehicles, and at least one person had to...
PD: 3 arrested in Elk Grove for trying to steal catalytic converter after being spotted by neighbor
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested after they were spotted by a neighbor trying to steal a catalytic converter, according to Elk Grove police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Police said that the neighbor saw someone under their neighbor’s car with a flashlight and decided...
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrests, fugitive from justice, stolen vehicle possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 7. Irwin Wesley Van Matre, 74, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 6800 block...
Roseville man sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison for embezzling small family business
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man suspected of embezzling more than $2 million from a small business in Roseville was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 9 years in prison. Robert Barnack, 67, represented himself as a financial advisor for a family-owned agriculture business from 2012 to 2017 after initially presenting himself as a Chief Investment Officer for another company.
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Woodland (Woodland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the area of County Road 32A between Mace Boulevard and County Road 105. According to the authorities, a Ford was driving at a high speed on Interstate 80 towards Mace Boulevard when it veered off the roadway and crashed.
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
Man found dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday morning during a medication call, according to officials. The 63-year-old man had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officials say he tested negative for COVID-19 and they do not suspect it being a factor in his death.
CHP: Woman dead after walking in front of a vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a female pedestrian died after walking directly in front of a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said that a vehicle was traveling in the third lane northbound on Watt Avenue when a woman crossed the street “outside of any marked crosswalks.” The woman […]
Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 state prison officers, CDCR says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested two state prison officers in the past week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed. One of the men, 43-year-old Matthew Robert Solem, was arrested Nov. 18 on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and being 10 years older […]
Nearly 60,000 fentanyl pills recovered during Placer County traffic stop
Nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills were recovered during a traffic stop in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the latest major Northern California drug bust, saying the pills were sniffed out by a K9. A deputy stopped the suspect last Thursday in the area of Rocklin Road....
UPDATE: Humboldt SWAT team arrests man wanted on homicide charge out of Sacramento
EUREKA, Calif. — A coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested a man wanted for homicide out of the Sacramento area on Tuesday. Around 2:15 p.m., law enforcement could be heard over the police scanner following the suspect's vehicle on Myrtle Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect crashed the car on Mitchell Heights Drive.
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
