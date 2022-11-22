Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
RECAP: Arizona regains Territorial Cup in volatile 38-35 win over ASU
TUCSON, Ariz. — To end a long season of losses, Arizona State and Arizona met for their own personal bowl game. It was the 96th Territorial Cup. No postseason. In Tucson. The winner and loser would go home. But, it was still the oldest trophy for a rivalry as...
College Football World Reacts To Mascot Fight
Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots. During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona...
azdesertswarm.com
Roster size is still a question for Adia Barnes and Arizona women’s basketball
Last season, Adia Barnes tried to juggle a roster of 15 players. It didn’t work for the Arizona Wildcats, so Barnes went with a roster of 12 this year to provide more opportunities for her young players to get on the court. “I’m only having 12 because 15 was...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Arizona State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
This Friday, the Arizona Wildcats are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.64 points per matchup. Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Arizona Stadium. Last year, the Wildcats and ASU were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 11/23/2022
The Creighton Bluejays take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko from last season’s roster, which earned a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and won the Pac-12 title. Mathurin was a full-speed freight train who took the ball hard to the rack, while Koloko dramatically affected games with his defensive length, relentless motor, and reliable rebounding. Those two players are not easy to replace as individuals; as a tandem, their departure caused an even bigger hit for the Wildcats.
No. 14 Arizona upends No. 10 Creighton to win Maui Invitational
Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Wildcats who finished in double figures in
allsportstucson.com
6A Quarterfinals: No. 7 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Gilbert Highland
No. 7 Salpointe Catholic (7-4) at No. 2 Gilbert Highland (8-3) Salpointe coach: Eric Rogers (25-8, third year and overall with the Lancers). Highland coach: Brock Farrel (53-20, sixth year with the Hawks, 65-38 in his ninth year overall). When Salpointe has the ball:. Run percentage: 55.4 percent (313 rushes)
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
sports360az.com
LIVE 7PM: #8 O’Connor vs. #1 Liberty Open Division Playoff Football
This broadcast is produced by the Liberty High School branch of the Peoria Student Broadcasting Network. The broadcast is a student-operated production by students of Liberty High School operating cameras, graphics, audio, the TriCaster, and producing and directing under the direction of Mr. James Byrne. Videos and graphics were also created by the students of Liberty PSBN.
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
This Arizona city has the most songs dedicated to it.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s Founding of Partisan PAC Raises Ethical and Legal Questions of Possible Misconduct
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is coming under increasing scrutiny after the botched election in Maricopa County, leading some to question his founding and operation of the Pro-Democracy Republicans PAC, which engaged in partisan opposition to Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in the 2022 election cycle. While Richer’s PAC claims...
Golf.com
‘It’s very simple’: 1 bad habit recreational golfers need to kick to shoot lower scores
Last week at GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers Summit at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., a few of us staffers spent entire days asking the game’s best minds for driving tips, putting fixes, mental cues and more. The goal through it all is to make you, the weekend...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
Pizza Marketplace
Mountain Mike's Pizza opens 3rd Arizona location
California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened in Tucson, marking the brand's third location in Arizona, according to a press release. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Foods LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal. "When we...
roselawgroupreporter.com
‘The race was about Kari, and that was fine with us’: Hobbs team details victorious strategy
Hobbs is seen as a moderate and disciplined candidate with experience to lead the Grand Canyon State and without threatening to undo its success. In a swanky room at Phoenix Country Club, Democrat Katie Hobbs mingled one-on-one with some of Arizona’s prominent Republican businesspeople and donors. She stayed beyond...
Comments / 0