Ribbon Cutting: Gateway Urgent Care Murfreesboro
Gateway Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Not your average Urgent Care Center, our staff has over 30 years of combined experience treating patients in the Emergency Room and Urgent Cares. 3266 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615) 900-3515.
Springfield Antique Barn Undergoes Major Renovations, Adds Booths
David and Kathy De Rose, the new owners of Springfield Antique Barn, recently had a big open house to show off the antique mall’s new spirit. They have given the building some much-needed updates, and plan to do a lot more after the holiday rush. In a relatively short...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Quinn’s Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn’s bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn’s bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn’s Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Save the date! Artists Sunday is November 27th. Shop with your favorite local artists. Think of it like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but for Art! Staff will be live at the Columbia Welcome Center from 12:00-3:00pm. Stop by for promotions – exclusive to Artists Sunday!
Food banks, churches impacted by supply, demand issues on Thanksgiving
While you're feasting this Thanksgiving, many are struggling with food insecurity and depend on food banks that are already spread thin.
Ribbon Cutting: Nurture Pediatrics in Smyrna
Nurture Pediatrics held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 810 Medical Park in Smyrna. The board-certified pediatricians at Nurture Pediatrics are dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of families across Smyrna & Nolensville, TN. Call today!. 810 Medical Park. Smyrna, TN 37167.
Spring Hill restaurant continues tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals
For those who celebrate Thanksgiving, the day probably involves a lot of home cooked food. Not everyone can afford a hot meal though, which is why a family restaurant in Spring Hill, wants to help.
WKRN
Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area …. Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m. How Nashville toy stores...
wgnsradio.com
Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing
Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Burgers in Nashville, TN
If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
OBITUARY: Pastor Angela Cairo Ford
Pastor Angela Cairo Ford, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family at her side. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and a daughter of the late Raymond Scott and Mary Anne Caputo. In addition...
luxury-houses.net
This $7.2M Top-shelf Estate in Brentwood, TN Offers Generous Living Space and Luxurious Amenities
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home of custom interior design and details now available for sale. This home located at 1553 Sunset Rd Lot 5, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,764 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108
Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
Important Information about the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County
Here are the dates for drop offs, sign-ups, and other important information for the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County. Coffee County Rescue Squad (2270 Murfreesboro Highway Manchester) Friday Nov 25th 3pm till 6pm. Saturday Nov 26th 10am till 2pm. Friday Dec. 2nd 10am till 2pm. Saturday Dec....
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
wilsonpost.com
WEMA to receive its first ladder fire truck
Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night. The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
Shoppers arrive several hours early for Black Friday deals at Opry Mills Bass Pro Shops
Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m., nearly 1,000 Black Friday shoppers at Opry Mills flocked to Bass Pro Shops to take advantage of the deals of the day.
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other!
Despite higher prices, families make it a tradition to find a live tree
The owners of Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm in Murfreesboro said prices for live Christmas Trees went up about 10-15% compared to last year.
